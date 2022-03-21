Entertainment
B-town actors turned directors
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan is touted as the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood owing to his excellent acting skills. However, the actor also demonstrated his potential as a director when he directed the critically acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par
Konkona has appeared in several acclaimed films like Wake Up Sid, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, Omkara and a lot more. The critically renowned actress is also a great director
Konkona Sen Sharma
The actress had a successful debut as a director with the film, A Death In The Gunj, which drew a resounding reaction from critics and audiences alike
Rajat Kapoor has appeared in films like Phas Gaye Re Obama, Kapoor & Sons, Drishyam and given stellar performances
Rajat Kapoor
He has also carved out a niche for himself in the world of filmmaking. He has directed movies such as Mithya and Ankhon Dekhi
The Golmaal Returns actor, Shreyas Talpade has starred in popular films like Iqbal, Dor, Om Shanti Om, Housefull 2 and others
Shreyas Talpade
The actor made his directorial debut with the film Poster Boys, which was a remake of the Marathi film Poshter Boyz. The actor also starred in the same film
The Dream girl of Bollywood made her directorial debut with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dil Aashna Hai. The film was a box office success
Hema Malini
Actor Rahul Bose made his directorial debut with a biographical adventure film named Poorna. The actor also appeared in his directorial debut. He was praised for his decision to convey his story with transparency
Rahul Bose
Arbaaz Khan couldn't capture hearts as an actor, but as a filmmaker, he delivered a smash hit with Dabangg 2
Arbaaz Khan
