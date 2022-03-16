Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 16, 2022

B-town actresses who married businessmen

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Bhane founder Anand Ahuja in May 2018 and are regarded as one of the B- town's most fashionable couples

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Esha Deol tied the knot with businessman Bharat Takhtani in June 2012. The duo are parents to two adorable daughters, Radhya and Miraya

Image: Esha Deol Instagram

Esha Deol

On November 22, 2009, Shilpa Shetty got married to businessman Raj Kundra. They have two children, a son named Viaan and a daughter named Samisha

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

Former Miss India and Bollywood actress, Juhi Chawla married entrepreneur Jay Mehta in 1995. They have two children: a son, Arjun Mehta, and a daughter, Jhanvi Mehta

Juhi Chawla

Image: Juhi Chawla Instagram

In 2011, Lara Dutta married Mahesh Bhupathi. The couple had their first child, Saira in 2012

Lara Dutta

Image: Lara Dutta Instagram

Celina got married to Australian entrepreneur, Peter Haag in 2011. The couple are now parents to twin boys

Celina Jaitly

Image: Celina Jaitly Instagram

Actress Isha Koppikar tied the knot with restaurateur Timmy Narang in November 2009. The couple are parents to a daughter, Rianna Narang

Isha Koppikar

Image: Isha Koppikar Instagram

In 2016, Asin married her long-time lover, Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax, a well-known Indian consumer electronics company

Asin

Image: Asin Instagram

