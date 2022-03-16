Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 16, 2022
B-town actresses who married businessmen
Heading 3
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Bhane founder Anand Ahuja in May 2018 and are regarded as one of the B- town's most fashionable couples
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Esha Deol tied the knot with businessman Bharat Takhtani in June 2012. The duo are parents to two adorable daughters, Radhya and Miraya
Image: Esha Deol Instagram
Esha Deol
On November 22, 2009, Shilpa Shetty got married to businessman Raj Kundra. They have two children, a son named Viaan and a daughter named Samisha
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
Former Miss India and Bollywood actress, Juhi Chawla married entrepreneur Jay Mehta in 1995. They have two children: a son, Arjun Mehta, and a daughter, Jhanvi Mehta
Juhi Chawla
Image: Juhi Chawla Instagram
In 2011, Lara Dutta married Mahesh Bhupathi. The couple had their first child, Saira in 2012
Lara Dutta
Image: Lara Dutta Instagram
Celina got married to Australian entrepreneur, Peter Haag in 2011. The couple are now parents to twin boys
Celina Jaitly
Image: Celina Jaitly Instagram
Actress Isha Koppikar tied the knot with restaurateur Timmy Narang in November 2009. The couple are parents to a daughter, Rianna Narang
Isha Koppikar
Image: Isha Koppikar Instagram
In 2016, Asin married her long-time lover, Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax, a well-known Indian consumer electronics company
Asin
Image: Asin Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT :Chartbusters of Atif Aslam