FEBRUARY 26, 2024
B-Town celebrity kids' names
Akaay means someone transcending their physical form/shining moon
Akaay Kohli
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
In Arabic, it means 'Peace' and in Swahili, it means Joy
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Raha Kapoor
Vamika is the other name for Goddess Durga
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Vamika Kohli
Derived from her grandmother's name, which means 'Moonlight' or 'tiny fragrant flower’
Malti Marie Chopra Jonas
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Vayu means air in Sanskrit. It also means 'Lord of the Wind’
Vayu Kapoor Ahuja
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
It is said to be one of the names of Lord Ganesha
Avyaan Azaad Rekhi
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
In Hebrew, Misha means "who resembles god". Her name is also the initials of Shahid and Mira's names
Misha Kapoor
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
The name refers to precious in Sanskrit
Nurvi
Image: Neil Nitin Mukesh Instagram
Shilpa Shetty’s boy’s name means full of life and energy
Viaan Raj Kundra
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu
Image: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram
Inaaya is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's child. Inaaya in Arabic means "gift from god”
