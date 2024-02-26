Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 26, 2024

B-Town celebrity kids' names

Akaay means someone transcending their physical form/shining moon

Akaay Kohli

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

In Arabic, it means 'Peace' and in Swahili, it means Joy

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Raha Kapoor

Vamika is the other name for Goddess Durga

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Vamika Kohli

Derived from her grandmother's name, which means 'Moonlight' or 'tiny fragrant flower’

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram 

Vayu means air in Sanskrit. It also means 'Lord of the Wind’

Vayu Kapoor Ahuja

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

It is said to be one of the names of Lord Ganesha

Avyaan Azaad Rekhi

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram 

In Hebrew, Misha means "who resembles god". Her name is also the initials of Shahid and Mira's names

Misha Kapoor 

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram 

The name refers to precious in Sanskrit

Nurvi

Image: Neil Nitin Mukesh Instagram 

Shilpa Shetty’s boy’s name means full of life and energy

Viaan Raj Kundra

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu 

Image: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram 

Inaaya is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's child. Inaaya in Arabic means "gift from god”

