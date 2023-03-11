Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 11, 2023

B-town celebs and their favourite books

The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini

Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera 

Sonam Kapoor

Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

Parineeti Chopra


The Kind of Worth Killing by Peter Swanson

Image- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina Kaif

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doer

Catcher in the Rye by JD Salinger

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Letters from a father to his Daughter by Jawaharlal Nehru

Image- Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Life is Fair: The Law of Cause and Effect by Brian Hines changed his life as he turned into a vegetarian after reading this book

Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Shahid Kapoor

Radical Awakening by Dr. Shefali Tsabary

Image- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

Heavier than Heaven, a biography on Kurt Cobain

Image- Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here