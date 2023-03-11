MAR 11, 2023
B-town celebs and their favourite books
The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini
Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera
Sonam Kapoor
Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins
Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Parineeti Chopra
The Kind of Worth Killing by Peter Swanson
Image- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif
All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doer
Catcher in the Rye by JD Salinger
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Letters from a father to his Daughter by Jawaharlal Nehru
Image- Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Life is Fair: The Law of Cause and Effect by Brian Hines changed his life as he turned into a vegetarian after reading this book
Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Shahid Kapoor
Radical Awakening by Dr. Shefali Tsabary
Image- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
Heavier than Heaven, a biography on Kurt Cobain
Image- Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.