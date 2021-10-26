B Town celebs & their Hollywood crushes Oct 26, 2021
The Bollywood begum, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a crush on the Spanish actress Penélope Cruz, whom she refers to as her ‘forever woman crush’ credits- getty images
The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has a thing for American beauty Angelina Jolie credits- getty images
The stunner Katrina Kaif has a fondness for Robert Pattinson credits- getty images
One of Bollywood's most adored stars, Ranbir Kapoor admires Jessica Biel credits- getty images
The dimple girl, Preity Zinta is in awe of the dashing Tom Cruise credits- getty images
The versatile actress, Deepika Padukone had a childhood crush on Leonardo DiCaprio and had posters of him in her room credits- getty images
Rani Mukerji is an admirer of Academy Award-winning actor Brad Pitt credits- getty images
The fashion diva, Sonam Kapoor is in awe of Leonardo DiCaprio credits- getty images
