B Town celebs & their Hollywood crushes

Oct 26, 2021

The Bollywood begum, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a crush on the Spanish actress Penélope Cruz, whom she refers to as her ‘forever woman crush’

The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has a thing for American beauty Angelina Jolie

The stunner Katrina Kaif has a fondness for Robert Pattinson

One of Bollywood's most adored stars, Ranbir Kapoor admires Jessica Biel

The dimple girl, Preity Zinta is in awe of the dashing Tom Cruise

The versatile actress, Deepika Padukone had a childhood crush on Leonardo DiCaprio and had posters of him in her room

Rani Mukerji is an admirer of Academy Award-winning actor Brad Pitt

The fashion diva, Sonam Kapoor is in awe of Leonardo DiCaprio
