MAR 25, 2022
B-town celebs & their baby bump pictures
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor and Anand are expecting their first child in the autumn of this year. The actress shared her baby bump pictures along with her husband and it took the internet by storm
When Kareena Kapoor Khan was about to give birth to her second child, she posted numerous images on Instagram flaunting her baby bump and even did a pregnancy photo shoot
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Kareena Kapoor
Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl in January 2021. When she announced a new addition to her family, the actress shared an adorable photo of herself embracing her baby bump
Anushka Sharma
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have two kids, Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh. When Genelia was pregnant, she posted a photo on Instagram flaunting her baby bump with her husband Riteish
Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
Genelia Deshmukh
Soha Ali Khan
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Soha Ali Khan effortlessly struck a pose while practising yoga, showcasing her baby bump
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Mommy-to-be Kajal Aggarwal shared a beautiful picture on her social media announcing her pregnancy
Kajal Aggarwal
Image: Esha Deol Instagram
Esha Deol striked a pose with her husband and she flaunted her baby bump in pictures
Esha Deol
Image: Celina Jaitly Instagram
When Celina Jaitly was pregnant with twins for the second time, she did a photo shoot in a bikini and gracefully flashed her baby bump
Celina Jaitly
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
To celebrate the news with her fans, Dia Mirza posted a stunning photo of herself embracing her baby bump
Dia Mirza
Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram
Shreya Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their first child on May 22, 2021. The actress announced her pregnancy with a beautiful photo of herself holding her baby bump
Shreya Ghoshal
