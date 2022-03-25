Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 25, 2022

Heading 3

B-town celebs & their baby bump pictures

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor and Anand are expecting their first child in the autumn of this year. The actress shared her baby bump pictures along with her husband and it took the internet by storm

When Kareena Kapoor Khan was about to give birth to her second child, she posted numerous images on Instagram flaunting her baby bump and even did a pregnancy photo shoot

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Kareena Kapoor

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl in January 2021. When she announced a new addition to her family, the actress shared an adorable photo of herself embracing her baby bump

Anushka Sharma

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have two kids, Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh. When Genelia was pregnant, she posted a photo on Instagram flaunting her baby bump with her husband Riteish

Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

Genelia Deshmukh

Soha Ali Khan

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Soha Ali Khan effortlessly struck a pose while practising yoga, showcasing her baby bump

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Mommy-to-be Kajal Aggarwal shared a beautiful picture on her social media announcing her pregnancy

Kajal Aggarwal

Image: Esha Deol Instagram

Esha Deol striked a pose with her husband and she flaunted her baby bump in pictures

Esha Deol

Image: Celina Jaitly Instagram

When Celina Jaitly was pregnant with twins for the second time, she did a photo shoot in a bikini and gracefully flashed her baby bump

Celina Jaitly

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

To celebrate the news with her fans, Dia Mirza posted a stunning photo of herself embracing her baby bump

Dia Mirza

 Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their first child on May 22, 2021. The actress announced her pregnancy with a beautiful photo of herself holding her baby bump

Shreya Ghoshal

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rashmika Mandanna's lesser-known facts

Click Here