Akshat Sundrani
MAR 22, 2022
B-town celebs who celebrated Holi
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Holi together after their wedding and they posted a beautiful family picture to mark the occasion
The Jersey actress, Mrunal Thakur shared happy photos of herself with her friends. She seemed to be having a blast with the Holi colours
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal Thakur
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable photo with baby Jeh. She captioned the post as "On holi we build sandcastles. Happy Holi."
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Priyanka Chopra celebrated Holi with her friends and family members in the US. She was seen having a great time with her friends, who were all immersed in Holi colours
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Abhishek Bachchan
Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
The junior Bachchan posted a photo of himself wearing a white t-shirt with handprints all over it
Image: Esha Deol Instagram
Esha Deol shared photos of herself having a fun time with her family while playing with colours and water guns
Esha Deol
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy celebrated her first Holi post-wedding with husband Suraj Nambiar and shared some adorable photos with him
Mouni Roy
Image: Pinkvilla
Ibrahim was captured attending a Holi celebration. He was seen dressed casually, with Holi colours all over him
Ibrahim Ali Khan
