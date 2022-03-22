Entertainment

 Akshat Sundrani

MAR 22, 2022

B-town celebs who celebrated Holi

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Holi together after their wedding and they posted a beautiful family picture to mark the occasion

The Jersey actress, Mrunal Thakur shared happy photos of herself with her friends. She seemed to be having a blast with the Holi colours

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal Thakur

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable photo with baby Jeh. ​She captioned the post as "On holi we build sandcastles. Happy Holi."

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Holi with her friends and family members in the US. She was seen having a great time with her friends, who were all immersed in Holi colours

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Abhishek Bachchan

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

The junior Bachchan posted a photo of himself wearing a white t-shirt with handprints all over it

Image: Esha Deol Instagram

Esha Deol shared photos of herself having a fun time with her family while playing with colours and water guns

Esha Deol

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy celebrated her first Holi post-wedding with husband Suraj Nambiar and shared some adorable photos with him

Mouni Roy

Image: Pinkvilla

Ibrahim was captured attending a Holi celebration. He was seen dressed casually, with Holi colours all over him

Ibrahim Ali Khan

