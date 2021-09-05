celebs who had a low key wedding
SEPTEMBER 05, 2021
Varun Dhawan married his high school sweetheart, Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, which was attended by the couple’s close friends and family
1. Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal
The couple also opted for a no-photo policy at the wedding venue and this was the reason why few photos were available on social media
Yami Gautam has said that the more she attended lavish weddings, the more she was convinced that it was not something she wanted for herself
2. Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar
She married filmmaker Aditya Dhar, amid the hills of Himachal Pradesh, with utmost simplicity and only with people who mattered to them
Lovebirds Rhea and Karan tied the knot on 14th August, 2021 in the most low-key wedding ceremony possible
3. Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani
They got married at Anil Kapoor’s bungalow in Juhu and invited only their closest friends and family members
he most popular couple of bollywood, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in an intimate ceremony at Tuscany, Italy
4. Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma
Anushka wanted the wedding to be about Virat and her marrying each other, and not this big celebrity wedding
When Bollywood heartthrob, Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput, his fans were surprised he chose someone outside the fraternity
5. Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput
On July 7, 2015, Shahid and Mira got hitched in a private wedding ceremony, which was later followed by a wedding reception
