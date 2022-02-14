Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 14, 2022

B-town couples & their ‘Ishq wala Love’

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone fell in love with Ranveer Singh while they were filming Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. However, Ranveer saw the actress at an awards ceremony in Macau in 2012 and it was love at first sight for him

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

On Priyanka Chopra's 36th birthday, Nick Jonas popped the big question to her to get married to him during a romantic vacation in Crete, Greece

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Alia and Ranbir are both vocal about their feelings for one another now that they've been dating for a while. When questioned about her crush in an interview, the actress said, "Ranbir."

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Kareena was going through a hard phase professionally when she met Saif, and everything changed for her. The actors struck a connection on the sets of Tashan and have been giving relationship goals ever since

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of Bollywood's most adored couples and share a beautiful bond. Due to Virat's hectic schedules, the couple barely spent 21 days together during the first six months of their marriage

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

The Khiladi of Bollywood and Twinkle Khanna have a one-of-a-kind love tale. Akshay once revealed that the actress had raised him and had provided him with emotional support whenever he hit rock bottom

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna

Sonam Kapoor claimed that her friend was actually introducing her to one of Anand Ahuja's friends who shared similar interests. Later, it was Sonam and Anand who fell in love and tied the knot for a lifetime

Image: Anand Ahuja Instagram

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja 

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that there was a time in his life when he feared Gauri Khan might die in a hospital. He lost both of his parents at a young age and both were hospitalised during their final days, which had a big impact on SRK

Image: Gauri Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan

So, when his wife was in labour before the birth of their first kid, Aryan Khan, SRK freaked out and felt he was going to lose her

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

After dating for a long time, Abhishek Bachchan popped the big question to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during the premiere of their film Guru. Abhishek proposed to his ladylove in New York

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

