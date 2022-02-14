B-town couples & their ‘Ishq wala Love’

Deepika Padukone fell in love with Ranveer Singh while they were filming Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. However, Ranveer saw the actress at an awards ceremony in Macau in 2012 and it was love at first sight for him
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
On Priyanka Chopra's 36th birthday, Nick Jonas popped the big question to her to get married to him during a romantic vacation in Crete, Greece
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Alia and Ranbir are both vocal about their feelings for one another now that they've been dating for a while. When questioned about her crush in an interview, the actress said, "Ranbir."
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor
Kareena was going through a hard phase professionally when she met Saif, and everything changed for her. The actors struck a connection on the sets of Tashan and have been giving relationship goals ever since
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of Bollywood's most adored couples and share a beautiful bond. Due to Virat's hectic schedules, the couple barely spent 21 days together during the first six months of their marriage
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
The Khiladi of Bollywood and Twinkle Khanna have a one-of-a-kind love tale. Akshay once revealed that the actress had raised him and had provided him with emotional support whenever he hit rock bottom
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna
Sonam Kapoor claimed that her friend was actually introducing her to one of Anand Ahuja's friends who shared similar interests. Later, it was Sonam and Anand who fell in love and tied the knot for a lifetime
Image: Anand Ahuja Instagram
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja
Shah Rukh Khan revealed that there was a time in his life when he feared Gauri Khan might die in a hospital. He lost both of his parents at a young age and both were hospitalised during their final days, which had a big impact on SRK
Image: Gauri Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan
So, when his wife was in labour before the birth of their first kid, Aryan Khan, SRK freaked out and felt he was going to lose her
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
After dating for a long time, Abhishek Bachchan popped the big question to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during the premiere of their film Guru. Abhishek proposed to his ladylove in New York
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
