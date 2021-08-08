B town couples who aren't official yet

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

The two have been denying dating rumours for the longest time and yet are often spotted around each other. They sparked dating rumours after being spotted together at a Diwali Bash in 2019

However, in a recent interview Harshvardhan Kapoor confirmed that the duo are together. An official confirmation from the couple has not yet been announced

Kiara Advani &
Sidharth Malhotra

Rumours of the two being an item have been making buzz for quite some time now. While the duo has always denied dating each other, their actions speak otherwise

The two apparently celebrated New Year’s 2020 in Africa and 2021 in Maldives together. Kiara has also been spotted outside Sidharth’s pad quite a few times

Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff

Disha and Tiger have always been linked together but they still continue to carry the “just friends” tag despite being spotted together for lunch dates and dinners

The duo also has a ball together at parties and takes periodic vacations to exoctic locations

Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain

Tara has been rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin, Aadar Jain. Tara also accompanies him to Kapoor family functions including weddings, luncheons and parties

The two have gone on record and expressed ‘love’ for each other on Instagram, but have never made an official comment on their relationship. However, it looks pretty much obvious here

Shraddha Kapoor &
Rohan Shrestha

This couple has been in the limelight for a while now. The two have been spotted together often and have also been family friends

The photographer and the actress have however denied such news but as they say, there cannot be any smoke without fire!

