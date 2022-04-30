Entertainment
Anjali Sinha
APR 30, 2022
B-town divas approved orange outfits
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The stunning actress dazzled in this bodycon orange attire and looked magnificent. She kept her accessories minimal for this look
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looks stunning in this beautiful orange dress. The actress wore hoop earrings and left her tresses loose to complete her look
She looked like a sight to behold in this shimmery orange dress. The Mimi actress kept her hair in a low ponytail and followed the mantra of ‘less is more’
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Sara took a traditional route and wore an orange saree. For the pop of color, she added a pink blouse and looked beautiful
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
For her family vacation, our Desi Girl opted for a vibrant orange dress and looked oh-so-pretty. PeeCee kept her makeup minimal
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She raised the temperature in this peppy candy-hued neon pink and orange midi dress
Ananya Panday
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She elevated the style quotient in this orange bodycon dress. The highlights are its mid-length fit and single shoulder sleeve with an oversized bow on the top
Nora Fatehi
Image: Radhika Madan Instagram
The Shiddat actress looked uber-cool in this orange co-ord set. She accessorised her look well with gold jewellery and exuded charm
Radhika Madan
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Ever thought of an orange lehenga? Well, Kiara approves of it. She looked radiant and bright in this peppy number
Kiara Advani
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She opted for a sheer orange dress and looked jaw-dropping. The diva kept her makeup minimal and went with a messy bun
Malaika Arora
