Anjali Sinha

APR 30, 2022

B-town divas approved orange outfits

Deepika Padukone

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The stunning actress dazzled in this bodycon orange attire and looked magnificent. She kept her accessories minimal for this look

Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looks stunning in this beautiful orange dress. The actress wore hoop earrings and left her tresses loose to complete her look

She looked like a sight to behold in this shimmery orange dress. The Mimi actress kept her hair in a low ponytail and followed the mantra of ‘less is more’

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Sara took a traditional route and wore an orange saree. For the pop of color, she added a pink blouse and looked beautiful

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

For her family vacation, our Desi Girl opted for a vibrant orange dress and looked oh-so-pretty. PeeCee kept her makeup minimal

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She raised the temperature in this peppy candy-hued neon pink and orange midi dress

Ananya Panday

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She elevated the style quotient in this orange bodycon dress. The highlights are its mid-length fit and single shoulder sleeve with an oversized bow on the top

Nora Fatehi

Image: Radhika Madan Instagram

The Shiddat actress looked uber-cool in this orange co-ord set. She accessorised her look well with gold jewellery and exuded charm

Radhika Madan

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Ever thought of an orange lehenga? Well, Kiara approves of it. She looked radiant and bright in this peppy number

Kiara Advani

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She opted for a sheer orange dress and looked jaw-dropping. The diva kept her makeup minimal and went with a messy bun

Malaika Arora

