Akshat Sundrani

apr 02, 2022

B-town films adapted from Mollywood

Billu Barber

Image: IMDb

Billu Barber starring Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan Khan is a remake of Katha Parayumbol

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Image: IMDb

The Akshay Kumar starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is a remake of Manichitrathazhu

The film Bodyguard, starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead, was an adaptation of the Malayalam film of the same name

 Image: IMDb

Bodyguard

The iconic comedy flick, Hera Pheri, is a remake of Ramji Rao Speaking

Hera Pheri

Image: IMDb

The film Khatta Meetha, starring Akshay Kumar and Trisha in the lead, was an adaptation of the film, Vellanakalude Naadu

Image: IMDb

Khatta Meetha

Dor

Image: IMDb

The 2006 release, Dor, starring Ayesha Takia, Gul Panag, and Shreyas Talpade, was a remake of the film Perumazhakkalam

Image: IMDb

The Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam is an adaptation of the Malayalam movie of the same name

Drishyam

Image: IMDb

The 2013 release, Boss, starring Akshay Kumar, is a remake of Pokkiri Raja

Boss

