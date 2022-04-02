Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
apr 02, 2022
B-town films adapted from Mollywood
Billu Barber
Image: IMDb
Billu Barber starring Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan Khan is a remake of Katha Parayumbol
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Image: IMDb
The Akshay Kumar starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is a remake of Manichitrathazhu
The film Bodyguard, starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead, was an adaptation of the Malayalam film of the same name
Image: IMDb
Bodyguard
The iconic comedy flick, Hera Pheri, is a remake of Ramji Rao Speaking
Hera Pheri
Image: IMDb
The film Khatta Meetha, starring Akshay Kumar and Trisha in the lead, was an adaptation of the film, Vellanakalude Naadu
Image: IMDb
Khatta Meetha
Dor
Image: IMDb
The 2006 release, Dor, starring Ayesha Takia, Gul Panag, and Shreyas Talpade, was a remake of the film Perumazhakkalam
Image: IMDb
The Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam is an adaptation of the Malayalam movie of the same name
Drishyam
Image: IMDb
The 2013 release, Boss, starring Akshay Kumar, is a remake of Pokkiri Raja
Boss
