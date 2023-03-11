MAR 11, 2023
B-Town Moms Who Are Entrepreneurs
Apart from her acting career, Shilpa Shetty is the owner of a Spa chain, and restaurant
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma has a production house with her brother. She has a clothing brand called ‘Nush’
Anushka Sharma
Priyanka has launched her hair-care brand and also has a production house. One of the movies was Ventilator (Marathi) that released under her production house
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Alia Bhatt’s clothing brand makes clothes for pregnant moms, babies, and nursing moms. She has a production house called Eternal Sunshine Productions
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Image: Gauri Khan Instagram
Gauri Khan
Gauri Khan is a fabulous interior designer and owns a designing company
Sushmita owns a jewellery brand in Dubai and Kuwait. The brand is named after her daughter Renee
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Sushmita Sen
Madhuri has an online dance academy and runs a production house with her husband
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri Dixit
the Actress is the owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab
Image: Preity Zinta Instagram
Preity Zinta
Twinkle is the owner of an interior designing brand
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Twinkle Khanna
Sunny Leone has a production house, a cosmetic brand, perfume brand and lots more
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone
Malaika owns a Yoga center which has branches in various cities
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.