Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 11, 2023

B-Town Moms Who Are Entrepreneurs

Apart from her acting career, Shilpa Shetty is the owner of a Spa chain, and restaurant

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Anushka Sharma has a production house with her brother. She has a clothing brand called ‘Nush’

Anushka Sharma

Priyanka has launched her hair-care brand and also has a production house. One of the movies was Ventilator (Marathi) that released under her production house

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Alia Bhatt’s clothing brand makes clothes for pregnant moms, babies, and nursing moms. She has a production house called Eternal Sunshine Productions 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Image: Gauri Khan Instagram 

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan is a fabulous interior designer and owns a designing company 

Sushmita owns a jewellery brand in Dubai and Kuwait. The brand is named after her daughter Renee

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Sushmita Sen 

Madhuri has an online dance academy and runs a production house with her husband 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri Dixit

the Actress is the owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab 

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

Preity Zinta

Twinkle is the owner of an interior designing brand 

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram 

Twinkle Khanna

Sunny Leone has a production house, a cosmetic brand, perfume brand and lots more 

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone

Malaika owns a Yoga center which has branches in various cities 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here