sept 27, 2021
B-town’s youngest mother-daughter duos
Soha and Inaaya share a beautiful bond and are often seen twinning. Soha spends almost all her time playing, teaching and learning with her daughter
1. Soha Ali Khan & Inaaya Naumi Khemu
Soha also allows Inaaya to do whatever she wants and explore her hobbies in the best possible way. She has even cutely made Inaaya her personal makeup artist
Neha loves spending time with her daughter, Mehr. She takes her to school and ensures that Mehr is exposed to all the best things in life
2. Nehu Dhupia & Mehr Bedi
They also take beautiful trips together where they capture the most precious moments. Currently, Neha & Angad Bedi are expecting their second child
Anushka is the newest mother in B-town and she is extremely possessive of her little girl, Vamika. Anushka always keeps her daughter close and doesn’t compromise on her mommy duties
3. Anushka Sharma & Vamika Kohli
Anushka says that Vamika's one smile can change their whole world around! While inLondon, the adorable mother-daughter duo made the most of their time and enjoyed themselves at the park
Aishwarya and Aaradhya are a mother-daughter duo that makes us go ‘aww’everytime Aish posts a picture. Aishwarya calls Aaradhya the “love of her life”
4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan
Aishwarya never leaves her daughter alone and takes her to all the events and even walks the red carpet holding her daughter’s hand
Mira Kapoor became a mother to Misha at a very young age and hence, shares a bestfriend-like bond with her daughter
5. Mira Kapoor & Misha Kapoor
Misha is a doppelganger of her mother and loves cuddling with her mumand loves cuddling with Mira and giving her all the extra hugswhen dad Shahid Kapoor is not around
