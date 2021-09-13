sept 13, 2021
B town siblings we want to see onscreen
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s children, Sara and Ibrahim, would make a great onscreen duo for a comedy movie
1. Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan
Sara loves to annoy her little brother with “knock-knock” jokes and has already proven her acting talent while Ibrahim will reportedly debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix drama
How interesting would it be to watch Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in a family drama-based movie? Arjun and Janhvi both lost their mothers just before their debut films
2. Janhvi Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor
After Sridevi’s demise, Arjun stepped up for his role as a big brother and their bond has grown stronger
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s children are among those star kids who would definitely make an elite high school drama movie look good
3. Suhana Khan & Aryan Khan
Suhana and Aryan have the personality to pull off elite roles, however, the latter has made it clear to his father that he would rather be a director than an actor
Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are half-siblings, but they have always shared a close relationship. Their bond is quite evident from their social media posts
4. Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter
Since both of them are fantastic actors, the duo would be a perfect fit for a road adventure film or a family drama movie
Fans have been waiting since forever for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor to do a movie together
5. Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor
In fact, the two have earlier admitted that they also wish the same, but have never received a good script
