sept 13, 2021

 B town siblings we want to see onscreen

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s children, Sara and Ibrahim, would make a great onscreen duo for a comedy movie

1. Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan 

Sara loves to annoy her little brother with “knock-knock” jokes and has already proven her acting talent while Ibrahim will reportedly debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix drama

How interesting would it be to watch Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in a family drama-based movie? Arjun and Janhvi both lost their mothers just before their debut films

2. Janhvi Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor 

After Sridevi’s demise, Arjun stepped up for his role as a big brother and their bond has grown stronger

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s children are among those star kids who would definitely make an elite high school drama movie look good

3. Suhana Khan & Aryan Khan

Suhana and Aryan have the personality to pull off elite roles, however, the latter has made it clear to his father that he would rather be a director than an actor

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are half-siblings, but they have always shared a close relationship. Their bond is quite evident from their social media posts

4. Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter

Since both of them are fantastic actors, the duo would be a perfect fit for a road adventure film or a family drama movie

Fans have been waiting since forever for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor to do a movie together

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor 

In fact, the two have earlier admitted that they also wish the same, but have never received a good script
