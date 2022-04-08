Entertainment
Priya Nagpal
APR 08, 2022
B-town stars who are not Indian citizens
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Bollywood's one of the most successful actresses, Deepika Padukone was born in Denmark. Therefore, she holds Danish citizenship though she was raised in Bangalore
Akshay Kumar
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
He was born in Amritsar and was brought up in Delhi. He holds a Canadian passport as he gave up his Indian citizenship after receiving honorary Canadian citizenship
Daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt is a British citizen. Courtesy of her mom Soni Razdan's lineage in Britain, Alia does not qualify to attain Indian citizenship
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Katrina Kaif is popularly known as a foreign entrant in Bollywood. Though she was born to a Kashmiri father in Hong Kong, she holds British citizenship as her mother is also British
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Nephew of Aamir Khan, Imran Khan holds US citizenship. Born in Wisconsin in the US, Imran along with his mother moved to Mumbai after the divorce of his parents
Image: Imran Khan Instagram
Imran Khan
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The Sri Lankan beauty has spread her charm in Bollywood but she does not hold Indian citizenship. Jacqueline is very much Sri Lankan though she was born in Bahrain
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image: Nargis Fakhri Instagram
Nargis Fakhri is one celebrity with undertones of several nationalities. Born to a Czech mother and a Pakistani father, she is an American model who owns American citizenship
Nargis Fakhri
Image: Sapna Pabbi Instagram
Khamoshiyan actress Sapna Pabbi hails from London and owns a British passport
Sapna Pabbi
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's nationality is Canadian-American and she holds American citizenship
Sunny Leone
Image: Kalki Koechlin Instagram
Kalki Koechlin is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, however, she is not an Indian citizen. Though the actress was born in India's Puducherry, she traces her descent to her French parents
Kalki Koechlin
