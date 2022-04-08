Entertainment

Priya Nagpal

APR 08, 2022

B-town stars who are not Indian citizens

Deepika Padukone

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Bollywood's one of the most successful actresses, Deepika Padukone was born in Denmark. Therefore, she holds Danish citizenship though she was raised in Bangalore

Akshay Kumar

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

He was born in Amritsar and was brought up in Delhi. He holds a Canadian passport as he gave up his Indian citizenship after receiving honorary Canadian citizenship

Daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt is a British citizen. Courtesy of her mom Soni Razdan's lineage in Britain, Alia does not qualify to attain Indian citizenship

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif is popularly known as a foreign entrant in Bollywood. Though she was born to a Kashmiri father in Hong Kong, she holds British citizenship as her mother is also British

Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Nephew of Aamir Khan, Imran Khan holds US citizenship. Born in Wisconsin in the US, Imran along with his mother moved to Mumbai after the divorce of his parents

Image: Imran Khan Instagram

Imran Khan

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The Sri Lankan beauty has spread her charm in Bollywood but she does not hold Indian citizenship. Jacqueline is very much Sri Lankan though she was born in Bahrain

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Nargis Fakhri Instagram

Nargis Fakhri is one celebrity with undertones of several nationalities. Born to a Czech mother and a Pakistani father, she is an American model who owns American citizenship

Nargis Fakhri

Image: Sapna Pabbi Instagram

Khamoshiyan actress Sapna Pabbi hails from London and owns a British passport

Sapna Pabbi

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's nationality is Canadian-American and she holds American citizenship

Sunny Leone

Image: Kalki Koechlin Instagram

Kalki Koechlin is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, however, she is not an Indian citizen. Though the actress was born in India's Puducherry, she traces her descent to her French parents

Kalki Koechlin

