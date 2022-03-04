Entertainment
MAR 04, 2022
B-town stars who faced discrimination
Sonam kapoor
The Aisha actress has always been vocal about the injustices and she claimed at an event that she has experienced discrimination in a lot of countries
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She said, “They see brown skin and they judge you already. When I go abroad people already have their perception, like we are always in parda or our parents are very conservative.”
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Bipasha Basu also faced racism as a child because of her skin tone. The actress also mentioned that she was usually referred to by her skin tone rather than her work during her initial days
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha Basu
The global icon, Priyanka Chopra, has also been a victim of racism. She said that she was subjected to discrimination in school in America, which led her to return to India
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
She was called 'Brownie,' which added to her decision to drop out of school. The Desi girl was also jokingly referred to as 'Kali' by her own family
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Nawaz is one of the industry's most well-known actors nowadays. Over the years, the actor has secured his spot in the industry. However, he faced a lot of criticism in the early days
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram
He revealed that he was turned down by producers and directors for several shows owing to his dark complexion
Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram
The Shor in the City actress also experienced discrimination because of her dark skin tone. The actress once said that many people told her she wasn't made out for the industry and would never make it, but Radhika didn't care and proved them wrong with her work
Radhika Apte
Image: Radhika Apte Instagram
The Slumdog Millionaire actress revealed that she was not warmly welcomed in Bollywood since she was not fair and did not appear Indian enough
Freida Pinto
Image: Freida Pinto Instagram
