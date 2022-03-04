Entertainment

MAR 04, 2022

B-town stars who faced discrimination

Sonam kapoor

The Aisha actress has always been vocal about the injustices and she claimed at an event that she has experienced discrimination in a lot of countries

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

She said, “They see brown skin and they judge you already. When I go abroad people already have their perception, like we are always in parda or our parents are very conservative.”

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Bipasha Basu also faced racism as a child because of her skin tone. The actress also mentioned that she was usually referred to by her skin tone rather than her work during her initial days

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha Basu

The global icon, Priyanka Chopra, has also been a victim of racism. She said that she was subjected to discrimination in school in America, which led her to return to India

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

She was called 'Brownie,' which added to her decision to drop out of school. The Desi girl was also jokingly referred to as 'Kali' by her own family

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Nawaz is one of the industry's most well-known actors nowadays. Over the years, the actor has secured his spot in the industry. However, he faced a lot of criticism in the early days

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram

He revealed that he was turned down by producers and directors for several shows owing to his dark complexion

Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram

The Shor in the City actress also experienced discrimination because of her dark skin tone. The actress once said that many people told her she wasn't made out for the industry and would never make it, but Radhika didn't care and proved them wrong with her work

Radhika Apte

Image: Radhika Apte Instagram

The Slumdog Millionaire actress revealed that she was not warmly welcomed in Bollywood since she was not fair and did not appear Indian enough

Freida Pinto

Image: Freida Pinto Instagram

