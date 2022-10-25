Heading 3
B-town’s Diwali celebration highlights
Prerna Verma
OCT 25, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
The Kapoor-Bhatt Diwali
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor look lovely as they pose with Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
The Nawabs' Diwali
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are a sight to behold in black and red, but a cranky Jeh lying on the floor stole the show, while Taimur looks at him.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma’s on-set Diwali
Anushka sizzles in a lime green sheer saree as she celebrated Diwali in Kolkata while shooting for Chakda Xpress.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Diwali
The gorgeous couple looked stunning in their traditional attires as they celebrated their first Diwali together.
Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram
Diwali at Devgns
Kajol and Ajay Devgn twin in white as they pose with daughter Nysa, son Yug and others in a picture.
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor’s binge Diwali
Shraddha enjoys homemade Diwali delicacies in this picture and we all have done that!
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Diwali
The brother-sister duo looked fabulous in traditional outfits and posed for pictures.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor’s Diwali
Janhvi oozed oomph in this silver saree and we cannot take our eyes off her.
Video: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday turns into a patakha this Diwali
Ananya looked sizzling in a red saree. She transformed herself into a glam diva.
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik Aaryan’s Diwali
Kartik looked dapper in a black kurta as he posed with a diya in his hand.