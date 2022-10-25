Heading 3

B-town’s Diwali celebration highlights

Prerna Verma

OCT 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

The Kapoor-Bhatt Diwali

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor look lovely as they pose with Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

The Nawabs' Diwali

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are a sight to behold in black and red, but a cranky Jeh lying on the floor stole the show, while Taimur looks at him.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma’s on-set Diwali

Anushka sizzles in a lime green sheer saree as she celebrated Diwali in Kolkata while shooting for Chakda Xpress.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Diwali

The gorgeous couple looked stunning in their traditional attires as they celebrated their first Diwali together.

Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram

Diwali at Devgns

Kajol and Ajay Devgn twin in white as they pose with daughter Nysa, son Yug and others in a picture.

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor’s binge Diwali

Shraddha enjoys homemade Diwali delicacies in this picture and we all have done that!

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Diwali

The brother-sister duo looked fabulous in traditional outfits and posed for pictures.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor’s Diwali

Janhvi oozed oomph in this silver saree and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Video: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday turns into a patakha this Diwali

Ananya looked sizzling in a red saree. She transformed herself into a glam diva.

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan’s Diwali

Kartik looked dapper in a black kurta as he posed with a diya in his hand.

