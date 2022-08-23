Heading 3

B-town's popular siblings & their bond

AUGUST 23, 2022

Video: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt share a very close bond. She never misses a chance to express her love for her sister

Alia Bhatt & Shaheen Bhatt

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor became closer to each other after the sad demise of late iconic actress Sridevi. They have been giving major sibling goals since then

Arjun Kapoor & Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

One of the most good-looking sibling duos of Bollywood comprises Sara and Ibrahim. It is cute to see Sara annoying her younger brother with her jokes

Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan

Image: Athiya Shetty

Ahan and Athiya often make us go aww over their cute pictures and they always have fun together

Athiya Shetty & Ahan Shetty

Video: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are one of the most stylish sister duos. Their bond is special and fans love to see their pictures

Sonam Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

The starry sister duo Karisma and Kareena are not only popular but among the most loved siblings of Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor

Image: Tanishaa Mukerji Instagram

Kajol & Tanishaa Mukerji

Kajol and Tanishaa have always had each other's back during challenging times and that is what sisters are for right?

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik never fails to pull his sister Kritika’s leg and shares pictures and videos with her and entertains his fans

Kartik Aaryan & Kritika Tiwari

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

This brother duo is multi-talented and they always leave their fans speechless and make them admire the two

Ayushmann Khurrana & Aparshakti Khurana

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

This brother duo is filled with a lot of swag and they often make you skip a heartbeat with their style and looks

Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter

