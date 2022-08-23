Heading 3
B-town's popular siblings & their bond
AUGUST 23, 2022
Video: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt share a very close bond. She never misses a chance to express her love for her sister
Alia Bhatt & Shaheen Bhatt
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor became closer to each other after the sad demise of late iconic actress Sridevi. They have been giving major sibling goals since then
Arjun Kapoor & Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
One of the most good-looking sibling duos of Bollywood comprises Sara and Ibrahim. It is cute to see Sara annoying her younger brother with her jokes
Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan
Image: Athiya Shetty
Ahan and Athiya often make us go aww over their cute pictures and they always have fun together
Athiya Shetty & Ahan Shetty
Video: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are one of the most stylish sister duos. Their bond is special and fans love to see their pictures
Sonam Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
The starry sister duo Karisma and Kareena are not only popular but among the most loved siblings of Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor
Image: Tanishaa Mukerji Instagram
Kajol & Tanishaa Mukerji
Kajol and Tanishaa have always had each other's back during challenging times and that is what sisters are for right?
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik never fails to pull his sister Kritika’s leg and shares pictures and videos with her and entertains his fans
Kartik Aaryan & Kritika Tiwari
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
This brother duo is multi-talented and they always leave their fans speechless and make them admire the two
Ayushmann Khurrana & Aparshakti Khurana
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
This brother duo is filled with a lot of swag and they often make you skip a heartbeat with their style and looks
Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter
