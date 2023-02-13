Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 13, 2023

Baahubali to Acharya:
South Period films

Image: IMDb

The world of South cinema has delivered some noteworthy historical dramas in the recent past. Here is a list of some of the period dramas that should be on every movie buff's watchlist

A trip down the memory lane

SS Rajamouli's period action series, Baahubali starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty became a nationwide sensation with a lot of critical acclaim

Image: IMDb

Baahubali

Indian 2: All about Kamal Haasan's next

Bollywood divas who worked in South

Image: IMDb

The most recent example of a praiseworthy historical movie is RRR. The project, led by Jr NTR and Ram Charan received raving reviews from the audience

RRR

M. Padmakumar's directorial Mamangam talks about the medieval fair of Mamangam when Chandroth Chanthunni locks horns with Zamorin

Image: IMDb

Mamangam

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were seen sharing screen space in director Koratala Siva’s socio-political thriller Acharya

Image: IMDb

Acharya

Chiranjeevi and Surender Reddy's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a cinematic adaptation of the story by Paruchuri brother

Image: IMDb

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam is the story of a brother who decides to contest against the President, who had been ruling the village for 30 years through unfair means

Image: IMDb

Rangasthalam

Director Priyadarshan, and Superstar Mohanlal came together for the Malayalam period film, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea back in 2021

Image: IMDb

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea

In 2022, Aditi Prabhudeva, Prakash Belawadi, and Dhananjaya were seen in the period adventure drama, Once Upon A Time In Jamaligudda

Image: IMDb

Once Upon A Time In Jamaligudda

Mani Ratnam's latest release was the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The makers have already announced the sequel to the much-appreciated drama

Image: IMDb

Ponniyin Selvan

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here