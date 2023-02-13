FEB 13, 2023
Baahubali to Acharya:
South Period films
The world of South cinema has delivered some noteworthy historical dramas in the recent past. Here is a list of some of the period dramas that should be on every movie buff's watchlist
A trip down the memory lane
SS Rajamouli's period action series, Baahubali starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty became a nationwide sensation with a lot of critical acclaim
Baahubali
The most recent example of a praiseworthy historical movie is RRR. The project, led by Jr NTR and Ram Charan received raving reviews from the audience
RRR
M. Padmakumar's directorial Mamangam talks about the medieval fair of Mamangam when Chandroth Chanthunni locks horns with Zamorin
Mamangam
Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were seen sharing screen space in director Koratala Siva’s socio-political thriller Acharya
Acharya
Chiranjeevi and Surender Reddy's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a cinematic adaptation of the story by Paruchuri brother
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam is the story of a brother who decides to contest against the President, who had been ruling the village for 30 years through unfair means
Rangasthalam
Director Priyadarshan, and Superstar Mohanlal came together for the Malayalam period film, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea back in 2021
Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea
In 2022, Aditi Prabhudeva, Prakash Belawadi, and Dhananjaya were seen in the period adventure drama, Once Upon A Time In Jamaligudda
Once Upon A Time In Jamaligudda
Mani Ratnam's latest release was the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The makers have already announced the sequel to the much-appreciated drama
Ponniyin Selvan
