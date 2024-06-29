Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 29, 2024

Baby John set for the Christmas Clash


Baby John is an upcoming mass-action drama that is likely to bring storm at the box office 

 Baby John

Baby John Stars Varun Dhawan in lead. The first glimpse of the movie seems so promising and massy 

 The Lead Actor 

Varun Dhawan teams up with Jawan director Atlee Kumar for Baby John. It is the first production venture of the Tamil Director; however, he has not helmed the movie himself 

Exciting Collab

The movie is officially announced to release on December 25, i.e., Christmas 2024 

Release Date

Baby John is set for a huge clash with Aamir Khan's movie this Christmas 

 Clash 

Aamir Khan is returning with Sitaare Zameen Par. It is a sports-drama helmed by RS Prasanna 

Sitaare Zameen Par 

While Aamir is leading the cast, Genelia Deshmukh is playing the female lead 

The Starcast 

The comedy-drama is announced to release on Christmas 2024. That means it will have a Clash with the Varun Dhawan starrer 

 Release 

Baby John stars Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead 

 Baby John's Cast 

 Remake VS Remake

Ironically, both the movies are Remakes. While Sitaare Zameen Par is a remake of a Spanish film Campeones, Baby John is a remake of Tamil movie Theri 

