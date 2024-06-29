Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JUNE 29, 2024
Baby John set for the Christmas Clash
Baby John is an upcoming mass-action drama that is likely to bring storm at the box office
Baby John
Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
Baby John Stars Varun Dhawan in lead. The first glimpse of the movie seems so promising and massy
Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
The Lead Actor
Varun Dhawan teams up with Jawan director Atlee Kumar for Baby John. It is the first production venture of the Tamil Director; however, he has not helmed the movie himself
Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
Exciting Collab
The movie is officially announced to release on December 25, i.e., Christmas 2024
Release Date
Image: IMDb
Baby John is set for a huge clash with Aamir Khan's movie this Christmas
Clash
Video: Murad Khetani's Instagram
Aamir Khan is returning with Sitaare Zameen Par. It is a sports-drama helmed by RS Prasanna
Sitaare Zameen Par
Image: IMDb
While Aamir is leading the cast, Genelia Deshmukh is playing the female lead
The Starcast
Image: IMDb
The comedy-drama is announced to release on Christmas 2024. That means it will have a Clash with the Varun Dhawan starrer
Release
Image: IMDb
Baby John stars Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead
Baby John's Cast
Image: Wamiqa Gabbi's Instagram
Remake VS Remake
Image: IMDb
Ironically, both the movies are Remakes. While Sitaare Zameen Par is a remake of a Spanish film Campeones, Baby John is a remake of Tamil movie Theri
