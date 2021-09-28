Arshad Warsi began his career as a background dancer in Bollywood before rising to become one of the industry's most talented actors
Daisy Shah made her Bollywood debut in the film Jai Ho, alongside Salman Khan. She began her career as a background dancer in films such as Tere Naam and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya
As a background dancer, Sushant Singh Rajput appeared in a number of Bollywood songs and stage shows. Then, he featured on television in a serial called Pavitra Rishta. Following that, he made the leap to Bollywood with Kai Po Che
Ranveer Singh made his debut as a background dancer in Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Today, he is admired by everybody for his exceptional acting skills
The Kabir Singh actor initially started as a background dancer in the films Dil To Pagal Hai in 1997 and Taal in 1999. He made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk, for which he garnered a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut
Farah Khan began her career as a background dancer in Govinda's 1986 film 'Sadaa Suhagan.' She is now regarded as one of the best directors in Bollywood
Saroj Khan was a well-known Indian dance choreographer in Hindi cinema. She choreographed several songs for Hindi films. However, before she came to prominence, she worked as a background dancer in a number of films
Remo D'Souza began his career as a background dancer in Salman Khan's Auzaar. He has now risen to be one of the most well-known choreographers and directors in the industry
Before entering Bollywood, Dia Mirza appeared as a background dancer in the Tamil film 'En Swasa Kaatre.' She made her bollywood debut in 2001 with the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein