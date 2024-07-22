Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JULY 22, 2024

Bad Newz First Weekend Box Office


Bad Newz is a new Hindi comedy-drama that is running in cinemas now 

 Bad Newz 

The movie stars Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles 

Starcast 

Here is the box office report of Bad Newz

Box Office

The Anand Tiwari directorial comedy entertainer opened with Rs. 8.25 Crs net at the box office

Opening Day

Bad Newz collected Rs. 10.25 Crs on its second day 

Second Day 

The movie managed to collect Rs. 11 Crs on its third day

Third Day 

Bad Newz recorded its first weekend net collection at Rs. 29.50 crs in India 

First Weekend 

The movie should collect in the vicinity of Rs. 12 to 15 crs on the weekdays 

 Weekdays’ Expectation

 Big Rival 

The Karan Johar production venture will face a massive rival in the second weekend (July 26) as Deadpool & Wolverine is set to bring storm at the box office

 Record For Vicky

Bad Newz becomes the biggest opener of Vicky Kaushal's career after Uri: The Surgical Strike 

