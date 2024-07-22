Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JULY 22, 2024
Bad Newz First Weekend Box Office
Bad Newz is a new Hindi comedy-drama that is running in cinemas now
Bad Newz
The movie stars Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles
Starcast
Here is the box office report of Bad Newz
Box Office
The Anand Tiwari directorial comedy entertainer opened with Rs. 8.25 Crs net at the box office
Opening Day
Bad Newz collected Rs. 10.25 Crs on its second day
Second Day
The movie managed to collect Rs. 11 Crs on its third day
Third Day
Bad Newz recorded its first weekend net collection at Rs. 29.50 crs in India
First Weekend
The movie should collect in the vicinity of Rs. 12 to 15 crs on the weekdays
Weekdays’ Expectation
Big Rival
The Karan Johar production venture will face a massive rival in the second weekend (July 26) as Deadpool & Wolverine is set to bring storm at the box office
Record For Vicky
Bad Newz becomes the biggest opener of Vicky Kaushal's career after Uri: The Surgical Strike
