Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan First Song Out

One of the most anticipated movies of 2024, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is gearing up for its release very soon 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the protagonists while Prithviraj Sukumaaran plays the antagonist 

Video: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

Star Cast 

Sonakshi Sinha, Aliya F, and Manushi Chillar are playing the three female leads in BMCM 

Images: Manushi Chillar and Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram 

Female Leads 

On Monday, the makers dropped the first musical banger from the movie with the title, Tere Piche Tera Yaar Khada Hai 

First Song 

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

South sensation Anirudh and Vishal Mishra have sung the title track 

Singers

Image: Anirudh’s Instagram 

The song is composed by Vishal Mishra while Irshad Kamil penned the lyrics 

Composer & Lyricist 

Image: Vishal Mishra’s Instagram 

Popular choreographer duo Bosco-Caeser has choreographed the dance number ft. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff 

Choreographer

Video: Bosco Martis’ Instagram 

It's got a super catchy beat that'll make the crowd groove in no time!

Catchy song

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an aerial action thriller blended with the concept of AI. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar 

 Action Thriller 

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

Release

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

Expected to emerge as one of the biggest openers of 2024, the movie is set to release on Eid 2024, April 10th in cinemas 

