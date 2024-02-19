Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 19, 2024
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan First Song Out
One of the most anticipated movies of 2024, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is gearing up for its release very soon
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the protagonists while Prithviraj Sukumaaran plays the antagonist
Video: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Star Cast
Sonakshi Sinha, Aliya F, and Manushi Chillar are playing the three female leads in BMCM
Images: Manushi Chillar and Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram
Female Leads
On Monday, the makers dropped the first musical banger from the movie with the title, Tere Piche Tera Yaar Khada Hai
First Song
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
South sensation Anirudh and Vishal Mishra have sung the title track
Singers
Image: Anirudh’s Instagram
The song is composed by Vishal Mishra while Irshad Kamil penned the lyrics
Composer & Lyricist
Image: Vishal Mishra’s Instagram
Popular choreographer duo Bosco-Caeser has choreographed the dance number ft. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
Choreographer
Video: Bosco Martis’ Instagram
It's got a super catchy beat that'll make the crowd groove in no time!
Catchy song
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an aerial action thriller blended with the concept of AI. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar
Action Thriller
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Release
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Expected to emerge as one of the biggest openers of 2024, the movie is set to release on Eid 2024, April 10th in cinemas
