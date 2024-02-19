Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 19, 2024
BAFTA Awards 2024: Who won what
Oppenheimer wins big at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards
Best Film
Image: Getty
Christopher Nolan wins the Best Director award for Oppenheimer
Image: Getty
Best Director
Emma Stone emerged as the winner in the Leading Actress category for Poor Things
Image: Getty
Leading Actress
Cillian Murphy took home his Best Actor prize for Oppenheimer
Leading Actor
Image: Getty
The Holdovers star Da’Vine Joy Randolph collected her trophy in the Supporting Actress category
Supporting Actress
Image: Getty
Robert Downey Jr accepted his trophy as the Supporting Actor for the film Oppenheimer at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards
Supporting Actor
Image: Getty
The Zone of Interest won the prestigious award for Outstanding British Film
Outstanding British film
Image: Getty
Mia McKenna-Bruce wins EE BAFTA Rising Star Award
Rising Star Award
Image: Getty
Anatomy of a Fall won the award for Original Screenplay
Original Screenplay
Image: Getty
Casting
Image: Getty
Susan Shopmaker took home the prize for The Holdovers
