FEBRUARY 19, 2024

BAFTA Awards 2024: Who won what

Oppenheimer wins big at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards

Best Film

Christopher Nolan wins the Best Director award for Oppenheimer

Best Director

Emma Stone emerged as the winner in the Leading Actress category for Poor Things

Leading Actress

Cillian Murphy took home his Best Actor prize for Oppenheimer 

Leading Actor

The Holdovers star Da’Vine Joy Randolph collected her trophy in the Supporting Actress category

Supporting Actress

Robert Downey Jr accepted his trophy as the Supporting Actor for the film Oppenheimer at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards 

Supporting Actor

The Zone of Interest won the prestigious award for Outstanding British Film

Outstanding British film

Mia McKenna-Bruce wins EE BAFTA Rising Star Award

Rising Star Award

Anatomy of a Fall won the award for Original Screenplay 

Original Screenplay

Casting

Susan Shopmaker took home the prize for The Holdovers

