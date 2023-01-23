JAN 23, 2023

Heading 3

Barroz: Mohanlal's directorial debut

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

For those who do not know, the superstar started working on his dream project back in 2020, taking it to the floor simultaneously

The dream project

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

The Drishyam star will be essaying the titular role in the movie based on the novel titled Barroz: Guardian of Treasures

A cinematic adaptation

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

The Malayalam drama will share the tale of a treasure guardian protecting Vasco da Gama's hidden treasure for the last 400 years. He will only be handing over the wealth only to a true descendant of Gama

A treasured guardian

This being Mohanlal's dream movie, he is leaving no stone unturned to make it perfect

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

Mr Perfectionist

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

In his recent social media post, Barroz writer Jijo Punnoose revealed that the script of Mohanlal's next has undergone some major changes

Rework

Aside from Mohanlal, Maya, Sara Vega, Tuhin Menon, Guru Somasundaram, and Cesar Lorente Raton will also play crucial roles in the film

The cast

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

The much-awaited movie has been shot in 3D, and it is believed that the makers are planning to release it this year

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

3D Release

When we take a look at the Instagram feed of the Lucifer actor, we find that he has been dropping several sneak peeks from the sets

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

Sneak peeks

Superstar's first directorial venture has been pushed multiple times due to the pandemic and lockdown

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

Delayed release

