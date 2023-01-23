JAN 23, 2023
Barroz: Mohanlal's directorial debut
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
Some of our South actors like Dhanush, Shruti Haasan, and Simbu, can give any singer a run for their money. Take a look at the full list
For those who do not know, the superstar started working on his dream project back in 2020, taking it to the floor simultaneously
The dream project
The Drishyam star will be essaying the titular role in the movie based on the novel titled Barroz: Guardian of Treasures
A cinematic adaptation
The Malayalam drama will share the tale of a treasure guardian protecting Vasco da Gama's hidden treasure for the last 400 years. He will only be handing over the wealth only to a true descendant of Gama
A treasured guardian
This being Mohanlal's dream movie, he is leaving no stone unturned to make it perfect
Mr Perfectionist
In his recent social media post, Barroz writer Jijo Punnoose revealed that the script of Mohanlal's next has undergone some major changes
Rework
Aside from Mohanlal, Maya, Sara Vega, Tuhin Menon, Guru Somasundaram, and Cesar Lorente Raton will also play crucial roles in the film
The cast
The much-awaited movie has been shot in 3D, and it is believed that the makers are planning to release it this year
3D Release
When we take a look at the Instagram feed of the Lucifer actor, we find that he has been dropping several sneak peeks from the sets
Sneak peeks
Superstar's first directorial venture has been pushed multiple times due to the pandemic and lockdown
Delayed release
