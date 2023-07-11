Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
entertainment
JULY 11, 2023
Barsatein: First impressions
Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Airing On Sony Entertainment Television Started On 10th July 2023
Barsatein
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Shivangi Joshi, who is known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai, is playing the female lead Aradhna Saini
Aradhna Saini
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Barsatein has marked Kushal Tandon’s return to the TV world after 5 years. He is playing the role of Reyansh Lamba
Reyansh Lamba
Image: Kushal Tandon’s Instagram
Shivangi and Kushal have been paired together for the first time. Their on-screen chemistry seems very promising
Chemistry
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Both Reyansh and Aradhna are career-oriented. They are passionate about presenting true news to the people
Career-oriented
Image: Kushal Tandon’s Instagram
Barsatein is one of the first shows to start with a flashback. It has piqued the curiosity of the viewers
Flashback
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Aradhna Saini is a strong woman who is not scared to accept her faults. She is someone who knows to voice out what’s wrong and is not reduced to tears when she is in challenging situations
Strong Female Lead
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Reyansh Lamba is an amazing professional who listens to and respects others' opinions. But on the personal front, he has some trouble respecting the physical boundaries of people
Quirky Male Lead
Image: Kushal Tandon’s Instagram
Reyansh and Aradhna have a hard time agreeing with each other professionally and personally! It would be interesting to see how their clash sparks passion
Clash
Image: Kushal Tandon’s Instagram
The first episode of Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka was absolutely thrilling! Watch the show on Sony Entertainment Television at 8 pm
Twists & Thrills
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
