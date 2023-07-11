Heading 3

 Shruti Mehta 

entertainment

JULY 11, 2023

Barsatein: First impressions 

Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Airing On Sony Entertainment Television Started On 10th July 2023 

Barsatein 

Shivangi Joshi, who is known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai, is playing the female lead Aradhna Saini

Aradhna Saini 

Barsatein has marked Kushal Tandon’s return to the TV world after 5 years. He is playing the role of Reyansh Lamba

Reyansh Lamba 

Shivangi and Kushal have been paired together for the first time. Their on-screen chemistry seems very promising 

Chemistry 

Both Reyansh and Aradhna are career-oriented. They are passionate about presenting true news to the people

Career-oriented

Barsatein is one of the first shows to start with a flashback. It has piqued the curiosity of the viewers 

Flashback 

Aradhna Saini is a strong woman who is not scared to accept her faults. She is someone who knows to voice out what’s wrong and is not reduced to tears when she is in challenging situations 

Strong Female Lead

Reyansh Lamba is an amazing professional who listens to and respects others' opinions. But on the personal front, he has some trouble respecting the physical boundaries of people 

Quirky Male Lead 

Reyansh and Aradhna have a hard time agreeing with each other professionally and personally! It would be interesting to see how their clash sparks passion 

Clash 

The first episode of Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka was absolutely thrilling! Watch the show on Sony Entertainment Television at 8 pm 

Twists & Thrills

