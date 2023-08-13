Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
August 13, 2023
BB contestants who got fame post show
Nora Fatehi had entered Bigg Boss 9 as a wildcard and now has made a big name in Bollywood
Nora Fatehi
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Sunny Leone gained a lot of popularity post her stint in Bigg Boss 5. She bagged her first Bollywood film while she was still part of the reality show
Sunny Leone
Image: Sunny Leone's Instagram
Gautam Gulati's life changed with Bigg Boss. The actor suddenly tasted huge stardom after her emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 8
Gautam Gulati
Image: Gautam Gulati Instagram
Rahul Vaidya's career got a boost when he participated in Bigg Boss 14. He gained a lot of fame among viewers and was declared as the 1st runner-up of season
Rahul Vaidya
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz became the first runner-up and went on to bag several music videos post his stint in the show
Asim Riaz
Image: Asim Riaz Instagram
Manu Punjabi entered the Bigg Boss 10 house as a commoner and came out with a huge fan following
Manu Punjabi
Image: Manu Punjabi Instagram
Monalisa was part of several Bhojpuri films, but Bigg Boss 10 gave her a platform in television industry
Monalisa
Image: Monalisa Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill's participation in Bigg Boss 13 made her reach a new high in her career
Shehnaaz Gill
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Karishma Tanna was declared as the 1st runner-up of Bigg Boss 8. Post her stint in the reality show, she was offered movies and TV shows
Karishma Tanna
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Sapna Choudhary who was a part of Bigg Boss 11 has indeed become a celebrity
Sapna Choudhary
Video: Sapna Choudhary Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.