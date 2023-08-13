Heading 3

BB contestants who got fame post show

Nora Fatehi had entered Bigg Boss 9 as a wildcard and now has made a big name in Bollywood 

Nora Fatehi

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Sunny Leone gained a lot of popularity post her stint in Bigg Boss 5. She bagged her first Bollywood film while she was still part of the reality show 

Sunny Leone

Image: Sunny Leone's Instagram

Gautam Gulati's life changed with Bigg Boss. The actor suddenly tasted huge stardom after her emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 8

Gautam Gulati 

Image: Gautam Gulati Instagram 

Rahul Vaidya's career got a boost when he participated in Bigg Boss 14. He gained a lot of fame among viewers and was declared as the 1st runner-up of season

Rahul Vaidya

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz became the first runner-up and went on to bag several music videos post his stint in the show

Asim Riaz

Image: Asim Riaz Instagram

Manu Punjabi entered the Bigg Boss 10 house as a commoner and came out with a huge fan following

Manu Punjabi

Image: Manu Punjabi Instagram

Monalisa was part of several Bhojpuri films, but Bigg Boss 10 gave her a platform in television industry

Monalisa

Image: Monalisa Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill's participation in Bigg Boss 13 made her reach a new high in her career 

Shehnaaz Gill

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram 

Karishma Tanna was declared as the 1st runner-up of Bigg Boss 8. Post her stint in the reality show, she was offered movies and TV shows

Karishma Tanna

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Sapna Choudhary who was a part of Bigg Boss 11 has indeed become a celebrity

Sapna Choudhary

Video: Sapna Choudhary Instagram 

