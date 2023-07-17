Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JULY 17, 2023
BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia’s
net worth
Aashika Bhatia is a social media influencer and she enjoys a huge fan following
Public figure
The actress played the role of Salman Khan’s sister in the movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Movie
The diva has been a part of popular TV shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Paravrrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi
TV shows
The talented star has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a wildcard contestant
Recent venture
Birth
The fashionista was born on 15th December 1999 in Surat
Business
Her father, Mr. Rakesh Bhatia, runs a local business in her hometown
Her mother Minu Bhatia is the owner of an independent salon
Salon
Aashika’s parents separated when she was young following which she moved to Mumbai with her mother
Divorce
Net worth
The artist’s net worth is believed to be 2 million dollars or 14 crore rupees
Her fans are excited to see Aashika in the BB OTT 2 house and are looking forward to seeing her showcase her personality
Excitement
