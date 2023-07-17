Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

JULY 17, 2023

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia’s
net worth

Aashika Bhatia is a social media influencer and she enjoys a huge fan following

Public figure

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram

The actress played the role of Salman Khan’s sister in the movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram

 Movie

The diva has been a part of popular TV shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Paravrrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi

TV shows 

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram

The talented star has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a wildcard contestant 

Recent venture

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram

Birth 

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram

The fashionista was born on 15th December 1999 in Surat

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram

Business

Her father, Mr. Rakesh Bhatia, runs a local business in her hometown

Her mother Minu Bhatia is the owner of an independent salon

Salon

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram

Aashika’s parents separated when she was young following which she moved to Mumbai with her mother

Divorce 

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram

Net worth 

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram

The artist’s net worth is believed to be 2 million dollars or 14 crore rupees

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram

Her fans are excited to see Aashika in the BB OTT 2 house and are looking forward to seeing her showcase her personality

Excitement

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here