Hitarthi Shah
entertainment
JULY 15, 2023
BB OTT 2: Facts about Aashika Bhatia
The young gen-z star likes to keep up with trends and loves getting tattoos
#1
Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram
Her favorite actress is Deepika Padukone
#2
Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram
Aashika's zodiac sign is Sagittarius
#3
Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram
The Internet sensation has collaborated with several celebrities
#4
Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram
She has a younger brother named Dev Bhatia
#5
Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram
Aashika made on Bollywood debut with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo opposite Salman Khan
#6
Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram
The influencer often shells out major fashion goals for the fans on social media
#7
Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram
Aashika has created her digital presence and has 5.7 Million followers
#8
Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram
Aashika is a well-known face and has appeared in several TVCs and daily soaps
#9
Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram
Aashika is all set to make her comeback to TV as she joined BB OTT 2 as a wild card entry
#10
Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram
