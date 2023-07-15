Heading 3

JULY 15, 2023

BB OTT 2: Facts about Aashika Bhatia

The young gen-z star likes to keep up with trends and loves getting tattoos

#1

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram

Her favorite actress is Deepika Padukone

#2

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram

Aashika's zodiac sign is Sagittarius

#3

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram

The Internet sensation has collaborated with several celebrities

#4

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram

She has a younger brother named Dev Bhatia

#5

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram

Aashika made on Bollywood debut with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo opposite Salman Khan

#6

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram

The influencer often shells out major fashion goals for the fans on social media

#7

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram

Aashika has created her digital presence and has 5.7 Million followers

#8

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram

Aashika is a well-known face and has appeared in several TVCs and daily soaps

#9

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram

Aashika is all set to make her comeback to TV as she joined BB OTT 2 as a wild card entry

#10

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram

