Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 22, 2023
BB OTT 2: Facts about Fukra Insaan
Abhishek Malhan is the real name of Fukra Insaan
#1
Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram
He is reportedly the highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 2
Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram
#2
He loves music and has created his own 12 music videos
#3
Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram
Abhishek has a Youtube Channel called Fukra Insaan where he makes videos from various genres
#4
Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram
#5
Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram
He makes crazy videos and is called ‘Mr. Beast of India’
Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram
#6
His younger brother Nischay is also well-known YouTuber with 18 Million subscribers called Triggered Insaan
His mom is a great chef and often shares cooking videos on her YouTube channel called ‘Dimple’s Kitchen’
#7
Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram
#8
Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram
Fukra Insaan is a tall guy with muscle and loves to spend time in the gym
#9
Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh is his favorite singer
Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram
He is a famous social media personality with 6 Million subscribers
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.