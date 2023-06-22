Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

 Entertainment

JUNE 22, 2023

 BB OTT 2: Facts about Fukra Insaan 

Abhishek Malhan is the real name of Fukra Insaan 

#1

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram

He is reportedly the highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram

#2

He loves music and has created his own 12 music videos

#3

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram

Abhishek has a Youtube Channel called Fukra Insaan where he makes videos from various genres

#4

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram

#5

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram

He makes crazy videos and is called ‘Mr. Beast of India’

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram

#6

His younger brother Nischay is also well-known YouTuber with 18 Million subscribers called Triggered Insaan

His mom is a great chef and often shares cooking videos on her YouTube channel called ‘Dimple’s Kitchen’

#7

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram

#8

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram

Fukra Insaan is a tall guy with muscle and loves to spend time in the gym

#9

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh is his favorite singer

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram

He is a famous social media personality with 6 Million subscribers

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here