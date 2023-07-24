Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

JULY 24, 2023

BB OTT 2: Revelations by Pooja Bhatt 

Pooja Bhatt, who is locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house made major revelations about her personal life and experiences 

Major Revelations 

Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram 

During the first week of the show itself, Pooja opened up about her alcohol habit and how she quit it

Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram

quitting Alcohol

Pooja was married to VJ and Restaurant owner Manish Makhija for almost 11 years and then decided to get separated

Marriage

Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram 

Pooja said she loves kids but wasn't ready at that point in her life

Kids

Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram

Dignity

Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram

Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija parted ways in 2014 on a good note 

Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt of the '90s

Pooja Bhatt said this generation doesn't know me much but once at the airport she was called Alia Bhatt of the 90s by a fan

Pooja revealed that she didn't write her last HSC exam. She also mentioned that her mother was shocked and angry about it

HSC exam

Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram

Pooja Bhatt shared that she didn't debut as lead with Aashiqui because her then-boyfriend didn't want to marry an actress 

Ex-boyfriend

Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram 

Love affair in the '90s

Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram 

Pooja revealed how actresses in the 90s were restricted from talking about their relationships. 

Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram 

These were the shocking revelations made by Pooja Bhatt to her other housemates in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 

Shocking 

