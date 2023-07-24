Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
JULY 24, 2023
BB OTT 2: Revelations by Pooja Bhatt
Pooja Bhatt, who is locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house made major revelations about her personal life and experiences
Major Revelations
Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram
During the first week of the show itself, Pooja opened up about her alcohol habit and how she quit it
Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram
quitting Alcohol
Pooja was married to VJ and Restaurant owner Manish Makhija for almost 11 years and then decided to get separated
Marriage
Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram
Pooja said she loves kids but wasn't ready at that point in her life
Kids
Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram
Dignity
Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram
Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija parted ways in 2014 on a good note
Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt of the '90s
Pooja Bhatt said this generation doesn't know me much but once at the airport she was called Alia Bhatt of the 90s by a fan
Pooja revealed that she didn't write her last HSC exam. She also mentioned that her mother was shocked and angry about it
HSC exam
Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram
Pooja Bhatt shared that she didn't debut as lead with Aashiqui because her then-boyfriend didn't want to marry an actress
Ex-boyfriend
Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram
Love affair in the '90s
Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram
Pooja revealed how actresses in the 90s were restricted from talking about their relationships.
Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram
These were the shocking revelations made by Pooja Bhatt to her other housemates in the Bigg Boss OTT 2
Shocking
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.