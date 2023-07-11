Heading 3

 Shruti Mehta 

entertainment

JULY 11, 2023

BB OTT 2 Week 3 updates

Bigg Boss OTT 2 kickstarted on 17th June 2023! It is streaming live on Jio Cinema. This OTT season is being hosted by Salman Khan 

BB OTT 2

Image: Jio Cinema’s Instagram 

Manisha Rani accused Jiya Shankar of being a coward and turncoat! This provoked Jiya and there was an exchange of words 

War of words 

Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram 

In response to the accusations, Jiya termed Manisha as an attention-seeking individual who is obsessed with herself

Response 

Image: Manisha Rani’s Instagram 

Abhishek was ranked high for his greed. This caused a heated argument between Abhishek and Avinash. Further, he was banned from captaincy 

Rankings 

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram 

Avinash was called aggressive and was accused of body shaming. He was also labeled as delusional and someone who does not have clarity about his game 

Argument 

Image: Avinash Sachdev’s Instagram 

The audience became a part of Weekend ka Vaar. A caller called out Jiya’s double standards and questioned her shifting friendship 

Audience caller 

Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram 

The celebrated choreographer Terrence Lewis joined the show for a brief span and entertained the audience

Guest on the show 

Image: Terrence Lewis’s Instagram 

Lewis presented a dance challenge to the housemates. Cyrus stole the attention of the viewers in this challenge 

Star of the show 

Image: Cyrus Broacha’s Instagram 

For the same challenge, the housemates couldn’t agree on mutual pairing causing a major fight between Bebika and Abhishek

Challenge and Fight 

Image: Bebika Dhurve’s Instagram 

Lastly, the host announced that there would not be any elimination for the Weekend Ka Vaar which saved Avinash, Bebika, and Falaq from being evicted 

No elimination 

Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram 

