Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
entertainment
JULY 11, 2023
BB OTT 2 Week 3 updates
Bigg Boss OTT 2 kickstarted on 17th June 2023! It is streaming live on Jio Cinema. This OTT season is being hosted by Salman Khan
BB OTT 2
Image: Jio Cinema’s Instagram
Manisha Rani accused Jiya Shankar of being a coward and turncoat! This provoked Jiya and there was an exchange of words
War of words
Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram
In response to the accusations, Jiya termed Manisha as an attention-seeking individual who is obsessed with herself
Response
Image: Manisha Rani’s Instagram
Abhishek was ranked high for his greed. This caused a heated argument between Abhishek and Avinash. Further, he was banned from captaincy
Rankings
Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram
Avinash was called aggressive and was accused of body shaming. He was also labeled as delusional and someone who does not have clarity about his game
Argument
Image: Avinash Sachdev’s Instagram
The audience became a part of Weekend ka Vaar. A caller called out Jiya’s double standards and questioned her shifting friendship
Audience caller
Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram
The celebrated choreographer Terrence Lewis joined the show for a brief span and entertained the audience
Guest on the show
Image: Terrence Lewis’s Instagram
Lewis presented a dance challenge to the housemates. Cyrus stole the attention of the viewers in this challenge
Star of the show
Image: Cyrus Broacha’s Instagram
For the same challenge, the housemates couldn’t agree on mutual pairing causing a major fight between Bebika and Abhishek
Challenge and Fight
Image: Bebika Dhurve’s Instagram
Lastly, the host announced that there would not be any elimination for the Weekend Ka Vaar which saved Avinash, Bebika, and Falaq from being evicted
No elimination
Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.