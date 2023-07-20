Heading 3
BB OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar updates
The week has been full of twists and surprises! Renowned YouTuber Elvish Yadav and Instagram Influencer Aashika Bhatia have entered the BB OTT 2 house
Wildcard
Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram
The inmates termed Elvish Yadav as the assistant to the captain
Image: Elvish Yadav’s Instagram
Assistant
Like the last week, this week also brought some relief to the contestants with the decision of no elimination for the week
Elimination
Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram
Pooja Bhatt’s ironic apology slammed the contestants for not empathizing with Aashika and continuing to name Elvish
Apology
Image: Pooja Bhatt’s Instagram
Dance
Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram
Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar’s romantic dance swooned the audience resulting in their victory
Image: Manisha Rani’s Instagram
Kadvi Zubaan
Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani engaged in verbal argument as they termed each other ‘kadvi zubaan’ and ‘phatu’
Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, and Aashika Bhatia were labeled boring by the housemates
Boring
Image: Avinash Sachdev’s Instagram
It was heartwarming to see Pooja comfort and support Aashika in tough times
Comfort
Image: Pooja Bhatt’s Instagram
Absence
Image: Bharti Singh’s Instagram
Bharti Singh kept the Weekend Ka Vaar going during Salman Khan’s absence. She entertained the contestants and audience with her interactions
Image: Sum Touqeer’s Instagram
Sumbul Touqeer who was a contestant of Bigg Boss 16 was seen entering the show as a guest this Weekend Ka Vaar
Guest
