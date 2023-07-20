Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

JULY 20, 2023

BB OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar updates 

The week has been full of twists and surprises! Renowned YouTuber Elvish Yadav and Instagram Influencer Aashika Bhatia have entered the BB OTT 2 house

Wildcard 

Image: Aashika Bhatia’s Instagram 

The inmates termed Elvish Yadav as the assistant to the captain 

Image: Elvish Yadav’s Instagram 

 Assistant 

Like the last week, this week also brought some relief to the contestants with the decision of no elimination for the week 

Elimination 

Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram 

Pooja Bhatt’s ironic apology slammed the contestants for not empathizing with Aashika and continuing to name Elvish 

Apology 

Image: Pooja Bhatt’s Instagram 

 Dance 

Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram 

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar’s romantic dance swooned the audience resulting in their victory 

Image: Manisha Rani’s Instagram 

Kadvi Zubaan 

Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani engaged in verbal argument as they termed each other ‘kadvi zubaan’ and ‘phatu’

Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, and Aashika Bhatia were labeled boring by the housemates 

 Boring 

Image: Avinash Sachdev’s Instagram 

It was heartwarming to see Pooja comfort and support Aashika in tough times

Comfort 

Image: Pooja Bhatt’s Instagram 

Absence 

Image: Bharti Singh’s Instagram 

Bharti Singh kept the Weekend Ka Vaar going during Salman Khan’s absence. She entertained the contestants and audience with her interactions 

Image: Sum Touqeer’s Instagram 

Sumbul Touqeer who was a contestant of Bigg Boss 16 was seen entering the show as a guest this Weekend Ka Vaar 

Guest 

