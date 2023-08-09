Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 09, 2023
BB OTT 2: Weekend Ka Vaar updates
The second season of Bigg Boss OTT commenced on 17th of June 2023. It is streaming on Jio Cinema
The Beginning
Image: Jio Cinema’s Instagram
The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar. But on popular demand, Salman Khan took the reign of hosting the current season
Salman Khan
Image: Jio Cinema’s Instagram
Weekend Ka Vaar puts the contestants and viewers on the edge! This Weekend ka Vaar was no different
Weekend ka Vaar
Image: Jio Cinema’s Instagram
The finale week is here! This Weekend Ka Vaar was a blockbuster as the shiny trophy of this season was unveiled
Trophy
Image: Pinkvilla’s website
The contestants celebrated Friendship Day in the house. They gave a friendship band to their best friend and shredded the picture of the person they never wished to see again
Friendship Day
Image: Jio Cinema’s Instagram
Abhishek Malhan accused Elvish Yadav and his team of doing a negative PR against him
Negative PR
Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram
Neha Kakkar entered the show as a guest and entertained the fans with her skills
Guest
Image: Neha Kakkar’s Instagram
Abhishek and Bebika sparked a heartfelt conversation. They acknowledged their mistakes and resolved the differences
Patch up
Image: Bebika Dhurve’s Instagram
Elvish expressed hurt on Abhishek’s comments and clarified that he did not do any negative PR against him
Elvish-Jiya’s chat
Image: Elvish Yadav’s Instagram
The fans were stunned by the announcement of double eviction. Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid were evicted from the house
Double eviction
Image: Jio Cinema’s Instagram
