Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

August 09, 2023

BB OTT 2: Weekend Ka Vaar updates 

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT commenced on 17th of June 2023. It is streaming on Jio Cinema 

The Beginning

Image: Jio Cinema’s Instagram

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar. But on popular demand, Salman Khan took the reign of hosting the current season 

Salman Khan

Image: Jio Cinema’s Instagram

Weekend Ka Vaar puts the contestants and viewers on the edge! This Weekend ka Vaar was no different

Weekend ka Vaar 

Image: Jio Cinema’s Instagram

The finale week is here! This Weekend Ka Vaar was a blockbuster as the shiny trophy of this season was unveiled 

Trophy

Image: Pinkvilla’s website

The contestants celebrated Friendship Day in the house. They gave a friendship band to their best friend and shredded the picture of the person they never wished to see again 

Friendship Day

Image: Jio Cinema’s Instagram 

Abhishek Malhan accused Elvish Yadav and his team of doing a negative PR against him 

Negative PR

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram 

Neha Kakkar entered the show as a guest and entertained the fans with her skills 

Guest

Image: Neha Kakkar’s Instagram 

Abhishek and Bebika sparked a heartfelt conversation. They acknowledged their mistakes and resolved the differences 

Patch up

Image: Bebika Dhurve’s Instagram

Elvish expressed hurt on Abhishek’s comments and clarified that he did not do any negative PR against him 

Elvish-Jiya’s chat

Image: Elvish Yadav’s Instagram 

The fans were stunned by the announcement of double eviction. Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid were evicted from the house

Double eviction

Image: Jio Cinema’s Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here