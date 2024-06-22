Heading 3
JUNE 22, 2024
BB OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey's films to watch
Ranvir Shorey has played a crucial part in Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. His filmography will never be completed without this film
Ek Tha Tiger
Helmed by Dibakar Bannerji, Khosla Ka Ghosla is a must-watch movie. A dark comedy that highlights the issue of land accusations by the big builders
Khosla Ka Ghosla
Anurag Kashyap-directed No Smoking is a cult movie starring John Abraham in the lead role. Ranvir Shorey played the important role of Abbas Tyrewala in the movie
No Smoking
It is a comedy drama starring Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The movie has Ranvir Shorey playing a crucial part.
Chandni Chowk To China
It is a critically acclaimed movie starring Sanjay Mishra and Ranvir Shorey in the lead role. The movie is based on climate change
Kadvi Hawa
Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Sonchiriya is an underrated gem that stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar and Ranvir Shorey in key roles
Sonchiriya
Ranvir Shorey played a gray character in this Konkana Sen Sharma directorial. The visceral movie stars Vikrant Massey as the protagonist
A Death In The Gunj
Who can forget this gem from Ranvir Shorey's filmography? The actor has given a terrific performance in this movie
Bheja Fry
Starring Ranvir Shorey in lead, Kadakh is a black comedy that revolves around a house party where the host is hiding a dead body
Kadakh
Mithya
Mithya is a must-watch black comedy. Ranvir Shorey again gave a memorable performance as the lead character
