Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

JUNE 22, 2024

BB OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey's films to watch


Ranvir Shorey has played a crucial part in Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. His filmography will never be completed without this film 

Ek Tha Tiger

Image: IMDb

Helmed by Dibakar Bannerji, Khosla Ka Ghosla is a must-watch movie. A dark comedy that highlights the issue of land accusations by the big builders 

Image: IMDb

Khosla Ka Ghosla

Anurag Kashyap-directed No Smoking is a cult movie starring John Abraham in the lead role. Ranvir Shorey played the important role of Abbas Tyrewala in the movie 

Image: IMDb

No Smoking

It is a comedy drama starring Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The movie has Ranvir Shorey playing a crucial part. 

Chandni Chowk To China

Image: IMDb

It is a critically acclaimed movie starring Sanjay Mishra and Ranvir Shorey in the lead role. The movie is based on climate change 

Kadvi Hawa

Image: IMDb

Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Sonchiriya is an underrated gem that stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar and Ranvir Shorey in key roles

Sonchiriya

Image: IMDb

Ranvir Shorey played a gray character in this Konkana Sen Sharma directorial. The visceral movie stars Vikrant Massey as the protagonist 

A Death In The Gunj

Image: Parnil Vishwasrao Photography

Who can forget this gem from Ranvir Shorey's filmography? The actor has given a terrific performance in this movie

Bheja Fry

Image: IMDb

Starring Ranvir Shorey in lead, Kadakh is a black comedy that revolves around a house party where the host is hiding a dead body 

Kadakh

Image: IMDb

Mithya

Image: IMDb

Mithya is a must-watch black comedy. Ranvir Shorey again gave a memorable performance as the lead character 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here