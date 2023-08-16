Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
August 16, 2023
BBOTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav: Who is he?
Elvish Yadav is a popular youtuber and a digital content creator
Elvish Yadav
Image: Elvish Yadav Instagram
He was born in Gurugram, Haryana on 14th September 1997
Born and brought up
Image: Elvish Yadav Instagram
Elvish enjoys a real time subscriber count of 13.1M on YouTube
Subscribers
Image: Elvish Yadav Instagram
Elvish becomes the first ever wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss history to win the show
History
Image: Elvish Yadav Instagram
Not many know about this but Elvish Yadav's real name is Siddharth Yadav
Real
Image: Elvish Yadav Instagram
He creates his own content of mini series, comedy videos and vines and primarily uploads it on YouTube
Creator
Image: Elvish Yadav Instagram
Elvish started his YouTube channel in April, 2016
YouTube
Image: Elvish Yadav Instagram
He reportedly holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and was also an adept student
Education
Image: Elvish Yadav Instagram
Elvish Yadav has a massive fan base of 15M followers on Instagram as well
Followers
Image: Elvish Yadav Instagram
His favourite actress is Alia Bhatt and she was seen supporting him during Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale
Favourite
Image: Elvish Yadav Instagram
