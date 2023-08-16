Heading 3

August 16, 2023

BBOTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav: Who is he?

Elvish Yadav is a popular youtuber and a digital content creator 

Elvish Yadav

Image: Elvish Yadav Instagram

He was born in Gurugram, Haryana on 14th September 1997

Born and brought up 

Image: Elvish Yadav Instagram

Elvish enjoys a real time subscriber count of 13.1M on YouTube 

Subscribers 

Image: Elvish Yadav Instagram

Elvish becomes the first ever wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss history to win the show 

History 

Image: Elvish Yadav Instagram

Not many know about this but Elvish Yadav's real name is Siddharth Yadav

Real 

Image: Elvish Yadav Instagram

 He creates his own content of mini series, comedy videos and vines and primarily uploads it on YouTube 

Creator 

Image: Elvish Yadav Instagram

Elvish started his YouTube channel in April, 2016

YouTube 

Image: Elvish Yadav Instagram

He reportedly holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and was also an adept student 

Education 

Image: Elvish Yadav Instagram

Elvish Yadav has a massive fan base of 15M followers on Instagram as well

Followers 

Image: Elvish Yadav Instagram

His favourite actress is Alia Bhatt and she was seen supporting him during Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale 

Favourite 

Image: Elvish Yadav Instagram

