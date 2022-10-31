Heading 3

Beach babe
Parineeti Chopra

Sneha Hiro

OCT 31, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

  Water baby

Parineeti was seen enjoying a water sesh in a white swimsuit. Her charming smile says it all

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

'Biggini shoot'

Parineeti was seen enjoying a scenic view by the beach while sporting a neon swimsuit. She captioned it 'Biggini shoot'

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

  Fam-jam

Parineeti sported a white slip dress as she celebrated her sister Priyanka Chopra's birthday by the beach

\Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

 Zen life

One can never go wrong with black. Parineeti donned a black swimsuit while enjoying a peaceful ride on a boat

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

  Hello sunshine

In this one, Parineeti opted for a yellow monokini while soaking up the Maldivian sun

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

  Sunkissed 

The actress flaunted her million-dollar smile and toned body in a stylish swimsuit on a bright sunny day

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

   Hotter than the sun

Parineeti upped the hotness quotient on the 'gram in a red cutout monokini

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

  Chic and trendy

The actress aced the beach look in a tie-dye t-shirt and shorts paired with cool sunnies

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

 Smile, pose and repeat

Parineeti's black slip dress and a beach hat are must-have accessories while on a holiday

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

   Casual affair

Parineeti ditched her swimsuit and opted for a cool crop top and white shorts instead

