Beach babe
Parineeti Chopra
Sneha Hiro
OCT 31, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Water baby
Parineeti was seen enjoying a water sesh in a white swimsuit. Her charming smile says it all
'Biggini shoot'
Parineeti was seen enjoying a scenic view by the beach while sporting a neon swimsuit. She captioned it 'Biggini shoot'
Fam-jam
Parineeti sported a white slip dress as she celebrated her sister Priyanka Chopra's birthday by the beach
Zen life
One can never go wrong with black. Parineeti donned a black swimsuit while enjoying a peaceful ride on a boat
Hello sunshine
In this one, Parineeti opted for a yellow monokini while soaking up the Maldivian sun
Sunkissed
The actress flaunted her million-dollar smile and toned body in a stylish swimsuit on a bright sunny day
Hotter than the sun
Parineeti upped the hotness quotient on the 'gram in a red cutout monokini
Chic and trendy
The actress aced the beach look in a tie-dye t-shirt and shorts paired with cool sunnies
Smile, pose and repeat
Parineeti's black slip dress and a beach hat are must-have accessories while on a holiday
Casual affair
Parineeti ditched her swimsuit and opted for a cool crop top and white shorts instead