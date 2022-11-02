Heading 3

Beach Bumming: 
Best Celebrity Clicks

Surabhi Redkar

NOV 02, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Nick Jonas Instagram

Beachy Romance

This sweet photo of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sharing a kiss on the beach is one of the couple's most romantic moments ever

Image: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Sunny Selfie

Jennifer Aniston knows how to click the perfect beach selfie and this one of the Friends star soaking in the sun is beyond stunning

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Family Fun

Kim Kardashian proves the case that the beach is the best place to click a family photo and this snap of her with her four children is a perfect one

Image: Hailey Bieber Instagram

Bikini Babe

Hailey Bieber is pure fashion goals when it comes to this click from the beach where she is seen sporting a bikini

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Sunset Tales

Kourtney Kardashian and her kids Penelope and Reign went horseback riding in the sunset and this photo of the trio captures that special moment

Image: Britney Spears Instagram

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari posed for an adorable click together as the duo enjoyed a date night on the beach during the sunset

Beautiful Couple

Image: Kendall Jenner Instagram

Horse Riding

Kendall Jenner's photo of horseback riding in the perfect sunset backdrop looks gorgeous with the model living her best life

Image: David Beckham Instagram

Stealing a Kiss

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham stole a kiss during a date night on the beach and this sweet photo captures their romantic mood in the best way

Beach Fashion

Take cues from Selena Gomez when it comes to dressing up in the perfect dress for a beach outing as seen in this stunning snap

Image: Priscilla DeLeon Instagram

Image: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Lazy Beach Day

Thor star Chris Hemsworth gave a glimpse of his lazy beach day as he posted this adorable selfie with wife Elsa Pataky

