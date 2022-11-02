Beach Bumming: Best Celebrity ClicksSurabhi RedkarNOV 02, 2022ENTERTAINMENTImage: Nick Jonas InstagramBeachy RomanceThis sweet photo of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sharing a kiss on the beach is one of the couple's most romantic moments everImage: Jennifer Aniston InstagramSunny SelfieJennifer Aniston knows how to click the perfect beach selfie and this one of the Friends star soaking in the sun is beyond stunningImage: Kim Kardashian InstagramFamily FunKim Kardashian proves the case that the beach is the best place to click a family photo and this snap of her with her four children is a perfect oneImage: Hailey Bieber InstagramBikini BabeHailey Bieber is pure fashion goals when it comes to this click from the beach where she is seen sporting a bikiniImage: Kourtney Kardashian InstagramSunset TalesKourtney Kardashian and her kids Penelope and Reign went horseback riding in the sunset and this photo of the trio captures that special momentImage: Britney Spears InstagramBritney Spears and Sam Asghari posed for an adorable click together as the duo enjoyed a date night on the beach during the sunsetBeautiful CoupleImage: Kendall Jenner InstagramHorse RidingKendall Jenner's photo of horseback riding in the perfect sunset backdrop looks gorgeous with the model living her best lifeImage: David Beckham InstagramStealing a KissDavid Beckham and Victoria Beckham stole a kiss during a date night on the beach and this sweet photo captures their romantic mood in the best wayBeach FashionTake cues from Selena Gomez when it comes to dressing up in the perfect dress for a beach outing as seen in this stunning snapImage: Priscilla DeLeon InstagramImage: Chris Hemsworth InstagramLazy Beach DayThor star Chris Hemsworth gave a glimpse of his lazy beach day as he posted this adorable selfie with wife Elsa PatakyTHANKS FOR READING NEXT: Best celebrity Halloween costumesClick Here