Rishika Shah

FEB 19, 2022

Beat your blues with Sidharth Malhotra

Heading 3

Breath Of Fresh Air

Sidharth looks like a breath of fresh air as he poses in between a beautiful meadow

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

We simply cannot decide what’s shining brighter - Sid or the bright yellow sun?

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Dapper In Dawn

Sid flashes his beautiful baby brown eyes on camera that has us weak in our knees

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Baby Browns

Even the beautiful sunset cannot do enough justice to Sid’s adorable face with a cute smirk

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sunset & Shine

Sidharth has us drooling all over as he poses in a beige shirt and matching trousers

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Man In Monotone

Sidharth sets our feeds on fire as he gives a side face portrait in his wet hair

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Caged In Love 

Every man looks dapper when dressed in a crisp tuxedo, but Sidharth is one step higher

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Dapper & Dashing

Sid flashes his baby browns yet again and they are sure to melt your heart

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Puppy Dog Eyes

The Shershaah actor gives off major bad boy vibes as he dons a brown leather jacket

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Bad Boy Vibes

