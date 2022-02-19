Entertainment
Rishika Shah
FEB 19, 2022
Beat your blues with Sidharth Malhotra
Breath Of Fresh Air
Sidharth looks like a breath of fresh air as he poses in between a beautiful meadow
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
We simply cannot decide what’s shining brighter - Sid or the bright yellow sun?
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Dapper In Dawn
Sid flashes his beautiful baby brown eyes on camera that has us weak in our knees
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Baby Browns
Even the beautiful sunset cannot do enough justice to Sid’s adorable face with a cute smirk
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sunset & Shine
Sidharth has us drooling all over as he poses in a beige shirt and matching trousers
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Man In Monotone
Sidharth sets our feeds on fire as he gives a side face portrait in his wet hair
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Caged In Love
Every man looks dapper when dressed in a crisp tuxedo, but Sidharth is one step higher
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Dapper & Dashing
Sid flashes his baby browns yet again and they are sure to melt your heart
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Puppy Dog Eyes
The Shershaah actor gives off major bad boy vibes as he dons a brown leather jacket
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Bad Boy Vibes
