 Beautiful Love Dialogues In K-dramas

Sugandha Srivastava

April 15, 2023

Entertainment

“I realized that I never even gave you a single flower. That’s why I crossed the universe for you.”

The King: Eternal Monarch

Source: SBS

“Even if I have to worry about losing you every day, I want to have you in my life. Even if it breaks my heart because it’s a dream that can’t come true, I’d like to sincerely dream of the future.”

Crash Landing on You

Source: tvN

“You are my person. You belong to me. You are mine…..You can not die either. You are completely my person.”

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Source: SBS

“How can I give up on you? I’ve finally found the one.”

Something In The Rain

Source: JTBC

“I wonder what it’d feel like to fall in love at first sight. But the moment I saw him, I felt it right away. Our hands brushed just briefly, but my heart began to pound. Is this my first love?”

Snowdrop

Source: JTBC

“I lived for 34 years without you, but each day seems to last forever since I’ve met you.”

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Source: tvN

“You probably have no idea what you mean to me in my life. You are my first love, my last love, and my life”

18 Again

Source: JTBC

“Your two eyes were deep and as clear as the clearest of seas. I wanted to protect you. Wherever you wish to go, I will be by your side.”

The King’s Affection

Source: KBS2

“Love doesn’t mean giving something up for the other person. but it means to achieve something.”

It’s Okay, That’s Love

Source: SBS

If you are going to cry in front of me about a different man, stop being so pretty.”

My Girl

Source: SBS

