“I realized that I never even gave you a single flower. That’s why I crossed the universe for you.”
The King: Eternal Monarch
Source: SBS
“Even if I have to worry about losing you every day, I want to have you in my life. Even if it breaks my heart because it’s a dream that can’t come true, I’d like to sincerely dream of the future.”
Crash Landing on You
Source: tvN
“You are my person. You belong to me. You are mine…..You can not die either. You are completely my person.”
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Source: SBS
“How can I give up on you? I’ve finally found the one.”
Something In The Rain
Source: JTBC
“I wonder what it’d feel like to fall in love at first sight. But the moment I saw him, I felt it right away. Our hands brushed just briefly, but my heart began to pound. Is this my first love?”
Snowdrop
Source: JTBC
“I lived for 34 years without you, but each day seems to last forever since I’ve met you.”
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Source: tvN
“You probably have no idea what you mean to me in my life. You are my first love, my last love, and my life”
18 Again
Source: JTBC
“Your two eyes were deep and as clear as the clearest of seas. I wanted to protect you. Wherever you wish to go, I will be by your side.”
The King’s Affection
Source: KBS2
“Love doesn’t mean giving something up for the other person. but it means to achieve something.”
It’s Okay, That’s Love
Source: SBS
If you are going to cry in front of me about a different man, stop being so pretty.”
My Girl
Source: SBS
