mAY 27, 2023
Beauty Secrets of Sriniddhi Shetty
Sriniddhi made her debut with Yash's KGF: Chapter One and became a huge name after the film's massive success
KGF
Image: Sriniddhi Shetty’s Instagram
Sriniddhi has also won the title of Miss Diva supranational representing India beating several components
Sriniddhi’s achievements
Following are the beauty secrets behind her flawless skin
The reason behind her beauty
The diva applies sunscreen every day before she steps out and also claims as an important part of her beauty
Sunscreen
She exfoliates her skin properly with her natural-based products which purify her face and give that glow
Night Routine
Natural face mist
She uses rose water and aloe vera as a mist to keep her skin hydrated
Sriniddhi mostly prefers natural-based products more than harsh factory-based ones
Only natural products
The actress uses moisturizing toner to keep her face hydrated and moisturized
Moisturizing toner
The actress also uses Vitamin C serum to help her with skin damage and harmful UV rays
Vitamin C serum
Sriniddhi explains how Moisturizing our face and overall body is very important to maintain healthy skin and should never be skipped
Moisturizing lotion
