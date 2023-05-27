Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

Entertainment

mAY 27, 2023

Beauty Secrets of Sriniddhi Shetty

Sriniddhi made her debut with Yash's KGF: Chapter One and became a huge name after the film's massive success

KGF

Image: Sriniddhi Shetty’s Instagram

Sriniddhi has also won the title of Miss Diva supranational representing India beating several components

Sriniddhi’s achievements

Image: Sriniddhi Shetty’s Instagram

Following are the beauty secrets behind her flawless skin

The reason behind her beauty

Image: Sriniddhi Shetty’s Instagram

The diva applies sunscreen every day before she steps out and also claims as an important part of her beauty

Sunscreen

Image: Sriniddhi Shetty’s Instagram

She exfoliates her skin properly with her natural-based products which purify her face and give that glow

Night Routine

Natural face mist

She uses rose water and aloe vera as a mist to keep her skin hydrated 

Image: Sriniddhi Shetty’s Instagram

Sriniddhi mostly prefers natural-based products more than harsh factory-based ones

Only natural products

Image: Sriniddhi Shetty’s Instagram

The actress uses moisturizing toner to keep her face hydrated and moisturized

Moisturizing toner

Image: Sriniddhi Shetty’s Instagram

The actress also uses Vitamin C serum to help her with skin damage and harmful UV rays

Vitamin C serum

Image: Sriniddhi Shetty’s Instagram

Sriniddhi explains how Moisturizing our face and overall body is very important to maintain healthy skin and should never be skipped

Moisturizing lotion

