Bae Suzy's radiant complexion relies on the 4-2-4 cleansing technique, a four-step skincare routine comparable to double cleansing.
4-2-4 Cleansing Routine (Bae Suzy)
Source: Bae Suzy Instagram
Nam Joo Hyuk emphasizes the usage of SPF, especially while filming outdoors. By using SPF, you shield your skin from the detrimental effects of UV rays, which can lead to sunburn otherwise
Apply Sunscreen (Nam Joo Hyuk)
Source: Nam Joo Hyuk Instagram
Son Ye Jin prefers a simpler approach. This routine is commonly referred to as the "skincare diet," it includes only the necessary products that cater to your skin's specific needs
Skincare diet (Son Ye Jin)
Source: Son Ye Jin Instagram
Song Hye Kyo enjoys creating her homemade facial masks. Every two weeks, she combines a spoonful of powdered milk, honey, and a raw egg white to create a mixture that she applies to her face
Create your own face masks (Song Hye Kyo)
Source: Song Hye Kyo Instagram
To achieve a glowing and flawless complexion, Song Joong Ki’s skincare can be followed easily by dipping a cotton pad in milk and then gently wiping it across one's face
Regular Milk Face Wash (Song Joong Ki)
Source: Song Joong Ki Instagram
IU drinks four litres of water daily to achieve clearer skin. Drinking water offers more than just flushing out toxins from the body; it also enhances your skin's appearance and maintains its radiance
Drink four litres of water daily (IU)
Source: IU Instagram
To keep himself rejuvenated and moisturized outdoors, Kim Taehyung (V), a vocalist in BTS, prefers to dampen cotton pads with toner and apply twice the amount of lotion while on the plane
Toner and Lotion (V from BTS)
Source: V Instagram
Red Velvet's lead vocalist and dancer, Kang Seulgi, values consistency in her skincare regimen and prefers to play it safe. She sticks to her tried and true products, as it helps to balance her skin
Consistent skincare routine (Seulgi from Red Velvet)
Source: Seulgi Instagram
Korean-American model and beauty blogger Irene Kim is credited with starting the "unicorn hair" trend in South Korea. Her use of different shades adds dimension to her hair, which looks shiny and silky
Experimental Hair Dyes (Irene Kim)
Source: Irene Kim Instagram
To maintain a healthy and glowing complexion, Park Min Young applies face masks daily. She revealed that she takes every opportunity to remove her makeup and apply a mask
Regular face masks (Park Min Young)
Source: Park Min Young Instagram
