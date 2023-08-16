Heading 3
Kankana Das
Entertainment
August 16, 2023
Bebika Dhurve's BB OTT 2 journey
The OTT version of the Indian reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, has entrenched itself as a prominent household name now and it was season 2 that went from 17th of July to 14th of August, 2023
Big Boss OTT 2
Image: Bebika Dhurve's Instagram
Let's dive into contestant Bebika Dhurve’s Bigg Boss journey as she navigated her way to the ultimate showdown
Bebika Dhurve's journey
Image: Bebika Dhurve's Instagram
Bebika Dhurve was also in top 5 along with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani and Pooja Bhatt
Top 5
Image: Bebika Dhurve's Instagram
Bebika Dhurve was the second eliminated finalist from the show after Pooja Bhatt with her thrilling journey in Big Boss OTT house
Second elimination
Image: Bebika Dhurve's Instagram
Taking part in the ‘Devil’ team, Bebika Dhurve found herself entangled in a heated exchange with Manisha and continued to label her as fake
'Devil' team
Image: Bebika Dhurve's Instagram
Clash ensued between contestants Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve, sparked by a dispute over makeup items and concerns about potential damage during tasks
Fights
Image: Bebika Dhurve's Instagram
Even if Bebika had fights with others, Pooja Bhatt, Jad and Avinash has always stood by her side by explaining her mistakes
Friendship
Image: Bebika Dhurve's Instagram
Bebika shared a special bond with Pooja Bhatt. She said she is blessed to have Pooja Bhatt as a mentor, as a friend , as an older sister in her life
Bond
Image: Bebika Dhurve's Instagram
Bebika had problems with Abhishek and Manisha but she did not forget to enjoy her days with everyone. Her sweet brother-sister relation with Jad Hadid was eye-catching
Entertainment
Image: Bebika Dhurve's Instagram
Bebika is grateful to her supporters for their love and support. Even though she didn't win the trophy, finishing in the top 5 was her the greatest achievement
Gratitude
Image: Bebika Dhurve's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.