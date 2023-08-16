Heading 3

Kankana Das

Entertainment

August 16, 2023

Bebika Dhurve's BB OTT 2 journey

The OTT version of the Indian reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, has entrenched itself as a prominent household name now and it was season 2 that went from 17th of July to 14th of August, 2023

Big Boss OTT 2

Image: Bebika Dhurve's Instagram 

Let's dive into contestant Bebika Dhurve’s Bigg Boss journey as she navigated her way to the ultimate showdown 

Bebika Dhurve's journey 

Image: Bebika Dhurve's Instagram 

Bebika Dhurve was also in top 5 along with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani and Pooja Bhatt 

Top 5

Image: Bebika Dhurve's Instagram 

Bebika Dhurve was the second eliminated finalist from the show after Pooja Bhatt with her thrilling journey in Big Boss OTT house

Second elimination

Image: Bebika Dhurve's Instagram 

Taking part in the ‘Devil’ team, Bebika Dhurve found herself entangled in a heated exchange with Manisha and continued to label her as fake

'Devil' team

Image: Bebika Dhurve's Instagram 

Clash ensued between contestants Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve, sparked by a dispute over makeup items and concerns about potential damage during tasks 

Fights 

Image: Bebika Dhurve's Instagram 

Even if Bebika had fights with others, Pooja Bhatt, Jad and Avinash has always stood by her side by explaining her mistakes

Friendship

Image: Bebika Dhurve's Instagram 

Bebika shared a special bond with Pooja Bhatt. She said she is blessed to have Pooja Bhatt as a mentor, as a friend , as an older sister in her life

Bond 

Image: Bebika Dhurve's Instagram 

Bebika had problems with Abhishek and Manisha but she did not forget to enjoy her days with everyone. Her sweet brother-sister relation with Jad Hadid was eye-catching

Entertainment

Image: Bebika Dhurve's Instagram 

Bebika is grateful to her supporters for their love and support. Even though she didn't win the trophy, finishing in the top 5 was her the greatest achievement

Gratitude

Image: Bebika Dhurve's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here