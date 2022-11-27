Beckham Family
PHOTO ALBUM
Surabhi Redkar
NOV 27, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Victoria Beckham Instagram
Romantic Throwback
This photo is a special one since it was clicked in 1998 and according to Victoria Beckham's caption, it's from the day she found out she was pregnant with son Brooklyn
Image: Victoria Beckham Instagram
Christmas Click
As far as Christmas clicks go, there's nothing quite like this photo of the Beckham family as Victoria and David pose with their kids
Image: Victoria Beckham Instagram
Father-Daughter Duo
David Beckham loves being a girl dad and this photo of the footballer with his daughter Harper captures that perfectly
Image: David Beckham Instagram
Mama & the kids
This click of Victoria Beckham and the kids is an absolute keeper given how it captures the mother and the kids during an outing
Image: Nicola Peltz Instagram
Nicola & Victoria
This sweet photo of Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola and her "role model" Victoria Beckham is beyond sweet
Image: David Beckham Instagram
Sweet Kisses
David and Victoria Beckham's romance has been a fairytale one and its moments like the one in this photo that captures their special bond
Image: David Beckham Instagram
Easter Celebrations
The Beckham family celebrates every festival with full spirit and it's photos like this one from their Easter celebration that showcase their warmth and closeness
Image: David Beckham Instagram
The Boys
This photo was shared by David Beckham with his sons Cruz and Brooklyn and we love the proud dad face that the footballer can be seen posing with
Image: Brooklyn Beckham Instagram
Brooklyn & Nicola
This sweet photo of Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz captures the couple in a cosy moment as they share a kiss
Image: David Beckham Instagram
Nothing beats this sweet Halloween click of David Beckham and his daughter Harper who can be seen twinning in their outfits
Twinning
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively: Couple Style