Beckham Family 

PHOTO ALBUM

Surabhi Redkar

NOV 27, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Victoria Beckham Instagram

Romantic Throwback

This photo is a special one since it was clicked in 1998 and according to Victoria Beckham's caption, it's from the day she found out she was pregnant with son Brooklyn

Image: Victoria Beckham Instagram

Christmas Click

As far as Christmas clicks go, there's nothing quite like this photo of the Beckham family as Victoria and David pose with their kids

Image: Victoria Beckham Instagram

Father-Daughter Duo

David Beckham loves being a girl dad and this photo of the footballer with his daughter Harper captures that perfectly

Image: David Beckham Instagram

Mama & the kids 

This click of Victoria Beckham and the kids is an absolute keeper given how it captures the mother and the kids during an outing

Image: Nicola Peltz Instagram

Nicola & Victoria

This sweet photo of Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola and her "role model" Victoria Beckham is beyond sweet

Image: David Beckham Instagram

Sweet Kisses

David and Victoria Beckham's romance has been a fairytale one and its moments like the one in this photo that captures their special bond

Image: David Beckham Instagram

Easter Celebrations

The Beckham family celebrates every festival with full spirit and it's photos like this one from their Easter celebration that showcase their warmth and closeness

Image: David Beckham Instagram

The Boys

This photo was shared by David Beckham with his sons Cruz and Brooklyn and we love the proud dad face that the footballer can be seen posing with

Image: Brooklyn Beckham Instagram

Brooklyn & Nicola

This sweet photo of Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz captures the couple in a cosy moment as they share a kiss

Image: David Beckham Instagram

Nothing beats this sweet Halloween click of David Beckham and his daughter Harper who can be seen twinning in their outfits

Twinning

