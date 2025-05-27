Heading 3
Rashi Desai
Lifestyle
MAY 27, 2025
Beginner’s 10 Best Strength Workouts
Planks work on your legs and inner thighs, along with your core. Lie down facing the floor. Gently lift yourself, pressing on your elbows, forming a straight line with your body.
Planks
Image Source: Pexels
This exercise aims at strengthening the shoulders, chest, and core area. First, position your body in a high plank, then lower it and raise it repeatedly using your arms.
Push-ups
Image Source: Pexels
For this exercise, you need to position one knee forward and the other one bent and close to the ground. Now, try to move forward while alternating between them. Lunges target your glutes, quadruplets, and hamstrings.
Forward Lunges
Image Source: Pexels
For this simple exercise that strengthens your lower body, keep your feet apart, push your hips back, lower your body to a squat position, and then lift your body up. You can extend your hands in front of you or keep them in front of your chest.
Squats
Image Source: Pexels
This exercise works on the muscles of the abdomen area. After lying on your back, place your fingers behind your neck, with elbows pointing outward. Alternatively, you can keep your hands crossed on your chest. Now, try to move your upper body close to your thighs while not moving your legs.
Crunches
Image Source: Pexels
This exercise strengthens your glutes. First, lie on your back and bend your knees. Now, raise your hips while squeezing your glutes.
Glute Bridges
Image Source: Pexels
On a flat surface, gently lift your heels and flex your calf muscles. Place them back on the surface and repeat the procedure.
Standing Calf Raises
Image Source: Pexels
Mountain climbers are dynamic exercises that boost cardiovascular endurance and work multiple muscle groups, including the core, shoulders, and legs.
Mountain climbers
Image Source: Pexels
Burpees are killer full-body exercises that enhance overall endurance and cardiovascular fitness. Before attempting this exercise, be sure you can already perform a proper plank and push-up.
Burpees
Image Source: Pexels
Not just for chips! Dips target the triceps, chest, and shoulders, improving upper body endurance. Use parallel bars or a sturdy surface, then lower your body by bending your elbows and then push back up.
Dips
Image Source: Pexels
