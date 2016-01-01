Beginner’s Guide to K-dramas
Are you about to embark on a journey that leads you to the dreamy land of K-dramas? With their engaging storytelling, charismatic characters, and touching romances
Image: tvN
Because of the wide range available, individuals fresh to the world of K-dramas may feel overwhelmed when going on this enjoyable adventure
Image Source: tvN
To get you started on your binge-watching experience, here is a crash course in K-Dramas with some of the most fascinating and unforgettable ones
Image Source: tvN
A captivating 2016 Korean drama seamlessly blending romance, mythology, and history
The Legend of the Blue Sea
Image Source: SBS
An incredible Korean drama skillfully combining romance, comedy, and drama
Crash Landing on You
Image Source: tvN
A psychologically crafted K-drama delving into mental health nuances and human emotions
It’s Okay To Not Be Okay
Image Source: tvN
A Korean drama masterpiece fusing fantasy, romance, and tragedy
Goblin
Image Source: tvN
A beautiful K-drama seamlessly balancing romance, comedy, and action
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image Source: JTBC
A sweet coming-of-age K-drama with a lovable charm.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image Source: MBC
A K-drama that dominated Netflix, winning hearts worldwide
Vincenzo
Image Source: tvN