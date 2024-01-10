Heading 3
JANUARY 10, 2024
Bella-Deepika 10 most beautiful women
Cosmetic surgeon Julian De Silva, in a study using the Golden Ratio theory, compiles a list of 10 women and reveals which women are mathematically close to physical perfection
Golden Ratio Theory
Image: Pexels
Renowned for her striking features and modeling prowess, Bella Hadid emerges as a beacon of contemporary beauty, gracing runways and magazine covers worldwide
Image: Instagram- bellahadid
Bella Hadid
A global music sensation, Beyoncé is celebrated not only for her mesmerizing voice but also for her influence in the entertainment industry, philanthropy, and her empowering messages
Beyoncé
Image: Instagram- beyonce
With her musical prowess and relatable persona, Taylor Swift’s beauty is intertwined with her authenticity and influence in the entertainment industry
Taylor Swift
Image: Instagram- taylorswift
Her allure extends beyond her musical talent, as her signature style and captivating features contribute to her recognition as a beautiful and influential figure
Ariana Grande
Image: Instagram- arianagrande
With her magnetic screen presence and versatility, Scarlett Johansson embodies a classic allure that has made her one of Hollywood’s leading ladies
Scarlett Johansson
Image: IMDb
A supermodel icon, is celebrated for her ethereal beauty, commanding the fashion world with her signature style and timeless elegance, making her a symbol of enduring allure
Kate Moss
Image: IMDb
The Bollywood icon radiates timeless beauty with her graceful charm and versatile talent, enchanting audiences both on and off the screen
Deepika Padukone
Image: Instagram- deepikapadukone
Natalie Portman
Image: Instagram- natalieportman
An acclaimed actress, exudes a captivating beauty that complements her exceptional talent, making her a timeless and admired figure in the world of cinema
Known for her vibrant personality and chart-topping music, possesses a distinctive beauty that captivates audiences worldwide, blending glamour with a touch of whimsical charm
Katy Perry
Image: Instagram- katyperry
The British model and actress, exudes a captivating beauty with her bold features and charismatic presence, redefining traditional standards in the fashion world
Cara Delevingne
Image: Instagram- caradelevingne
