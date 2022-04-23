Entertainment

Itisha Arya

April 23, 2022

Bella and Gigi Hadid: Best Moments

Childhood besties

Image: Bella Hadid Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, the sister duo, have been tight (and adorable!) since the early days

When they're not nabbing magazine covers and dominating catwalks — they’re penning cute Insta posts to each other

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

When Gigi was missing Bella

Like any normal sisters, they’ve graced magazine covers together but they know how to pose for their Instagram too

Natural posers

Image: Bella Hadid Instagram

Even more relatable, they chow down together on tacos from time to time

Image: Bella Hadid Instagram

Food buddies

Sister love

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

It seems like no amount of mega fame will stop the mad love they have for each other

Image: Bella Hadid Instagram

Can we just take a moment to pay tribute to their goddess-like cheekbones?

Born divas

Image: Bella Hadid Instagram

We appreciate that at the end of the day, Gigi and Bella are a pair of adorkable siblings, just like you and your sis

Christmas love

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

This photo proves how strong the bond between the two of them is

Best friends first

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Of course, we can't forget about Anwar Hadid but Bella and Gigi’s bond here is unmissable

Gigi’s little ones

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Wish our selfie game was as strong as their bond

Selfie Queens

