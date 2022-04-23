Entertainment
Itisha Arya
April 23, 2022
Bella and Gigi Hadid: Best Moments
Childhood besties
Image: Bella Hadid Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, the sister duo, have been tight (and adorable!) since the early days
When they're not nabbing magazine covers and dominating catwalks — they’re penning cute Insta posts to each other
Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram
When Gigi was missing Bella
Like any normal sisters, they’ve graced magazine covers together but they know how to pose for their Instagram too
Natural posers
Image: Bella Hadid Instagram
Even more relatable, they chow down together on tacos from time to time
Image: Bella Hadid Instagram
Food buddies
Sister love
Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram
It seems like no amount of mega fame will stop the mad love they have for each other
Image: Bella Hadid Instagram
Can we just take a moment to pay tribute to their goddess-like cheekbones?
Born divas
Image: Bella Hadid Instagram
We appreciate that at the end of the day, Gigi and Bella are a pair of adorkable siblings, just like you and your sis
Christmas love
Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram
This photo proves how strong the bond between the two of them is
Best friends first
Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram
Of course, we can't forget about Anwar Hadid but Bella and Gigi’s bond here is unmissable
Gigi’s little ones
Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram
Wish our selfie game was as strong as their bond
Selfie Queens
