Suhasini OSWAL

Lifestyle

MAY 26, 2025

Bella Hadid’s Top 10 Makeup Essentials


Bella’s holy grail for sculpting and contouring with a matte finish

Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick 

Image: Bella Hadid Instagram

A lightweight tinted moisturizer that gives a natural, dewy base with SPF protection

Image: Bella Hadid Instagram

Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 

A foundation and concealer combo for fuller coverage, perfect for night or special occasions

Image: Bella Hadid Instagram

Conceal + Perfect 2-In-1 Foundation + Concealer

Liquid bronzer that adds a subtle, sun-kissed glow over moisturizer or foundation

Dew Bronze Soft-Focus Sculpting Liquid Bronzer 

Image: Bella Hadid Instagram

Creamy bronzer that gives a warm, beach-ready flush to the skin.

Butter Bronzer

Image: Bella Hadid Instagram

Multi-use palette with blush, highlighter, and contour for customizable glow and definition

Skin Face Essentials Longwear Full Face Cream Palette

Image: Bella Hadid Instagram

Bella mixes the golden duo shades for a radiant, lit-from-within highlight

Freestyle Highlighter

Image: Bella Hadid Instagram

A terra-cotta blush that creates a natural sunburnt effect on the cheeks

Blush

Image: Bella Hadid Instagram

Long-lasting lip liner to shape and define lips with precision

Color Pencil Lip Liner

Image: Bella Hadid Instagram

Volumizing mascara with luxe packaging for bold, dramatic lashes

Lash Mascara

Image: Bella Hadid Instagram

