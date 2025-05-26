Heading 3
Bella Hadid’s Top 10 Makeup Essentials
Bella’s holy grail for sculpting and contouring with a matte finish
Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick
Image: Bella Hadid Instagram
A lightweight tinted moisturizer that gives a natural, dewy base with SPF protection
Image: Bella Hadid Instagram
Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25
A foundation and concealer combo for fuller coverage, perfect for night or special occasions
Image: Bella Hadid Instagram
Conceal + Perfect 2-In-1 Foundation + Concealer
Liquid bronzer that adds a subtle, sun-kissed glow over moisturizer or foundation
Dew Bronze Soft-Focus Sculpting Liquid Bronzer
Image: Bella Hadid Instagram
Creamy bronzer that gives a warm, beach-ready flush to the skin.
Butter Bronzer
Image: Bella Hadid Instagram
Multi-use palette with blush, highlighter, and contour for customizable glow and definition
Skin Face Essentials Longwear Full Face Cream Palette
Image: Bella Hadid Instagram
Bella mixes the golden duo shades for a radiant, lit-from-within highlight
Freestyle Highlighter
Image: Bella Hadid Instagram
A terra-cotta blush that creates a natural sunburnt effect on the cheeks
Blush
Image: Bella Hadid Instagram
Long-lasting lip liner to shape and define lips with precision
Color Pencil Lip Liner
Image: Bella Hadid Instagram
Volumizing mascara with luxe packaging for bold, dramatic lashes
Lash Mascara
Image: Bella Hadid Instagram
